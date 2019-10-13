TUPELO • In 1912, a group of Tupelo women decided to get together on occasion to discuss books.
“At that time, most women were homemakers,” said Martha Ann Staub. “This was a way for women to learn to stand up and make presentations in front of others. It also gave them an opportunity to learn to be a hostess.”
An idea rooted in a wish for a women’s literary club – with a bit of social enjoyment tossed into the mix – in a growing Tupelo eventually became the Mutual Culture Club.
The club’s first meeting was Feb. 1, 1912, with these charter members in attendance: Mrs. Fletcher Johnson, Mrs. Mortimer Clapton, Mrs. Emmons Turner, Mrs. H.C. McNutt, Mrs. Ed Armstrong, Mrs. R.L. Pound, Mrs. R.O. Perkins, Mrs. C.W. Hall and Mrs. F.L. Spight, who hosted at her Franklin Street home.
Unable to attend the meeting was Mrs. Lewis Milam, but she let it be known she wished to be a charter member.
The Mutual Culture Club became a federated club – the first in Tupelo.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), founded in 1890, is a federation of more than 3,000 women’s clubs in the United States which promote civic improvements through volunteer service. Many of its activities and service projects are done independently by local clubs through their communities or GFWC’s national partnerships.
“Federated clubs had a voice,” said club member Margaret Anne Robbins, who calls herself a relative newcomer to the club as a 10-year member. “It was very important for women of that age who had not really had a voice.”
One of the Mutual Culture Club’s earliest civic projects was selling Red Cross Christmas Seals. And through the years, the club’s list of civic- and social-minded efforts lengthened.
It was the first club in Tupelo to encourage good parent/teacher relationships in public schools through an organization dubbed PTA. Club members donated time to World War I efforts through Red Cross; they supported the library and donated books to the public and school libraries; they encouraged city beautification; they organized art exhibits for school children and offered prizes for essays and for art work. And the list goes on.
Back in the early days, club members met in a different member’s home for a luncheon. In these busier times, members gather once a month, still in a member’s home, for a business meeting and program, but for dessert only.
“But the dessert plates are done with elegance,” Staub said with a chuckle. “There’s a lot of tradition in what goes on here.”
That’s the absolute truth.
Many Mutual Culture Club members are descendants – daughters and granddaughters – of founding members, but it’s not a requirement.
Mary Jane Barnett is the granddaughter of a founding member; Staub is a longtime member but without a generational connection.
“No, I am not a ‘legacy,’” she said, laughing.
Club membership is set at 30, and meetings are October through May – members take the summer off. Two members sign up to serve as hostesses and one volunteers to do a book review at each meeting.
At 107, the Mutual Culture Club is Tupelo’s oldest “book” club, as it’s sometimes called, though it’s much more than that.
“We’ve long been a multi-faceted club with a wide array of interests,” Barnett said. “We’ve had programs on music, poetry, calligraphy, glass blowing, lots of different things.”
Don’t dare assume it’s a stuffy, high-brow gathering each month. At the first meeting of the 2019-2020 season of the club, members met at the Tupelo Country Club for a meal, a rollicking review of the late Dr. David Sansing’s “Mississippi Governors: Soldiers Statesmen Scholars Scoundrels” by Rep. Steve Holland and a whole lot of laughter.
Men may present the club’s programs, but there are no male members.
Just as members from decades past, current members of the Mutual Culture Club remain active in diverse aspects of their communities.
Today’s members can thank club founders for their motto, “She acquires strength in her progress;” their club colors, purple and gold; and their official flower, the violet. They can also be thankful to the founders for a rich history and their initial quest to broaden their interests in arts and literature, history and culture, through the Mutual Culture Club.