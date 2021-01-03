TUPELO • Asia Rainey has a long list of accomplishments. The New Orleans native is a poet, a singer, a spoken-word artist.
And now, she’s a children’s book author.
“Oshun’s Book of Mirrors” was originally set for release later this month, but has now been pushed to March 2. It draws from an experience Rainey had when she lived in Tupelo in 2017 and 2018.
“I had worked with Jandel Crutchfield, an assistant professor at Ole Miss, on a project and she asked me to do something I don’t do often,” Rainey said. “She asked me to do a children’s birthday party.”
Rainey said she appreciated the help Crutchfield had given her so much that she agreed to perform at the gathering.
“Being an artist, I can’t do something simply,” Rainey said. “I took two weeks overthinking it. I procrastinated for two weeks, and then I wrote the story in a day. An idea just hit me all at once.”
The idea was for a story that was part African-American tradition dipped in a world of magic and fantasy – something Rainey hadn’t seen much of before.
“I went to the party and performed the story and it was received well by the children and friends alike,” she said. “My publisher and I had been talking about publishing some of my work, but we didn’t know what it was going to be. I called my publisher and said, ‘This is the one’, and we got started.”
The story Rainey performed that day at the birthday party is very much the same as the one told in “Oshun’s Book of Mirrors.” In the story, Oshun (which rhymes with moon), is a young girl who sets out on a journey to discover herself. While all her animal friends have lost the ability to see anything good in the world, Oshun’s hopeful outlook leads her to find true beauty within herself.
Rainey hasn’t received a copy yet of her literary progeny, and she’s both nervous and excited to see it.
“I can’t wait to have the book in hand and read it to children and show them what the characters look like,” she said. “I want them to have illustrations and words.”
Rainey, who now lives outside Atlanta, chose a fellow Georgian, Cherie Mays, to illustrate “Oshun.”
“When I knew it was time to get images done, I reached out to the arts community,” she said. “Cherie was so great at interpreting emotion and what was going on in the story.”
Headed back to Tupelo
Rainey first came to Tupelo in February 2015 as part of the Link Centre’s artist residency workshop, and she returned again in 2016. During her visits, she led workshops in the Tupelo Public School District, performed slam poetry with the Tupelo Police Athletic League, offered writing workshops at the Lee County Library and led seminars at the Boys & Girls Club and the Girl Scouts Heart of the South.
Tupelo made such a positive impression on her that she moved here for two years, before leaving for Georgia two years ago.
“Tupelo really made an impact on me – a big, big deal,” Rainey said. “I’ve always appreciated being able to come to Tupelo and be a writer and be quiet for a while. I always give Tupelo that credit. It gave me space and time to create.”
Once “Oshun’s Book of Mirrors” is published this spring, Rainey hopes to come back to Tupelo and visit some of her old haunts, like the Early Childhood Education Center, the Boys & Girls Club, the Lee County Library and the Link Centre, and share the book with students.
“I don’t want to say too much, but ‘Oshun’ is an introduction into a new world,” Rainey said. “I’m looking forward to what’s next.”