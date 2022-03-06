I ran my finger across the layer of ice, no thicker than a quarter but still strong enough that I couldn’t scrape it off, which had formed on my car’s windshield overnight.
“Dang it, Adam,” I said aloud, flustered at having caused myself an unnecessary delay on an already rushed morning. “Why didn’t you start your car 10 minutes ago?”
From behind me, The Kid piped up.
“Who are you talking to, Daddy?” she asked, shrugging the Mickey Mouse backpack I had hastily packed for her higher onto her shoulders.
“Myself,” I told her.
“Why?” she asked, and the way she said it suggested that, in her 5-year-old mind, the act of berating yourself over trivial mishaps might just be the dumbest thing in the world. And she would have been right if forgetting to defrost your car just a few minutes before you absolutely must leave the house to take your child to school wasn’t a thing.
I leaned into the car — the air inside frigid enough to store meat — and started the engine.
“Because,” I answered. “Your dad got into a rush this morning and forgot to do some important stuff. Like start the car.”
I cranked the knobs that control both the amount and temperature of the air inside the car as far to the right as they would go. A roar of cold air blasted up from the vents at the base of the windshield.
“It’s cold in here, Daddy,” Arlie informed me as she clambered over piles of backseat junk toward her car seat, dropping both her backpack and lunch box into the floor.
“I am aware,” I told her.
“Can you turn the heat on?”
“What do you think I just did?” I said as I dropped into the driver’s seat, wincing at the sting of glacial fabric beneath my tush.
“Oh. Why isn’t it warm yet?”
“Because that takes time,” I said, trying my best to stare through the field of white filling my vision. In an act of foolish hope, I flipped on my wiper. It journeyed across the frozen wasteland of my windshield and then returned home without having dislodged so much as a single speck of ice.
“I’m bored,” Arlie informed me from the backseat. “When are we going to leave for school?”
“As soon as I can see,” I told her.
“Aw,” she whined, drawing the sound out to Tolstoyan lengths. “I’m going to miss breakfast.”
“You already had breakfast,” I said. “A Pop-Tart. Remember?”
“But I’m going to miss my other breakfast,” she said. “The one they give us at school.”
I could tell from the tremble in her voice that we were seconds away from the kind of emotional breakdown that usually requires committal.
“Well, Arlie,” I said, “that may be. But sometimes, no matter how frustrated it might make us, we have no choice but to wait for something. We have to be patient. Slow down. Wait things out, you know?”
At the center of the windshield, two small sleepy eyes had opened in the wall of white. I leaned across the dashboard and peered through one of these, no larger than my hand. Through it, I could see blue sky and sunlight.
I threw the car into reverse and backed down the driveway.
“I thought we had to be patient, Daddy,” Arlie said, her voice taking an upward swing.
“We do,” I said as I pulled the vehicle out into what I could see of the street. Through the tiny hole in the ice, the road stretched out before me. “When there’s time. But right now, you’ve got a second breakfast to get to.”
“Hooray!” Arlie cheered. I put the car in drive, squinted through the thinning ice, and slowly lifted my foot from the brake.