I turned and there it was. String torso framed by the kitchen door. Bulbous head bobbing up and down gently, as if the thing were offering me half-hearted support or slow dancing to some song it didn’t really like.

Just look at this creepster, silently following me everywhere. What's its deal?

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

