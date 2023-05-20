I turned and there it was. String torso framed by the kitchen door. Bulbous head bobbing up and down gently, as if the thing were offering me half-hearted support or slow dancing to some song it didn’t really like.
I loosed some profane exclamation at the sight of it, this human-sized but not human-shaped monstrosity that had suddenly appeared between the stack of plates and the armload of coffee mugs I’d been washing. Thankfully, I had already loaded the strainer, otherwise I’d have been sweeping up broken glass and porcelain.
I’m easily startled — even members of my family can sometimes surprise me unintentionally — and this thing glides around the house without making a sound. It silently moves from room to room, no doubt waiting for the right moment to slip behind some poor, unsuspecting middle-age man as he’s sweeping up stray cat turds or desperately searching for the phone he misplaced.
Have I mentioned I hate balloons? I don’t think I have. But I do. Hate ‘em. Always threatening to pop when you least suspect it. They’re heart attacks in waiting, a source of either surprise or constant anticipation of being surprised.
This particular cluster of inflatables has been hovering around our house since my daughter’s birthday party in late April. It’s a 6-foot bouquet, with a group of five standard, rubber balloons at the base (a sixth failed to survive the weeks between the party and the current day; it now hangs limp and dead among its still-inflated brethren). A long string of colorful ribbon connects these to a helium-filled, airborne explosion-in-waiting that’s at least 2 feet wide and strong enough to drag the rest of the conglomeration around the house every time a ceiling fan spins or the central air cuts on. “Happy Birthday,” the text on the largest balloon’s face proclaims as it stares at me from the next room, no matter what room I’m in. It’s always wishing me a happy birthday.
Normally, I would just knife the thing and be done with it. A few quick stabs with the ole Swiss Army and balloon boy would be doing far less floating around the house and far more nestling among the old coffee grounds and wasted leftovers in the garbage can.
But Arlie forms attachments to things. More specifically, to everything. There is no object currently in her possession, no matter how seemingly insignificant or dumpster-worthy, that isn't either a part of some unassembled masterpiece or an heirloom in progress. Sure, those scraps of toy packaging and brick-like Play-Doh may seem like junk to unimaginative Luddites like you or me, but to Arlie, the possibilities of what she can do with those random bits of garbage are endless.
And so, we keep things. Everything. And don’t believe for a second that Arlie won’t notice when something goes missing … perhaps because it somehow wandered its way into a trashcan. Maybe not today; maybe not tomorrow; maybe not even a week from now. But Arlie will remember, and she’ll catch you off guard with questions about what exactly happened to that one old sock she scrounged out from among the dust buffaloes under her dresser a few weeks back. And when, in your attempt to be a decent parent, you play it straight with her and let her know that said sock is now rotting in a landfill, she’ll act as if she just heard that an old friend had suddenly fallen into a volcano.
So, stuff tends to stick around in our house for a while, creeping around and scaring people who would just like to play a video game, go to the bathroom or finish washing the growing mountain of filthy dishes in peace.
To be honest, I’m not sure how much longer I can tolerate living in fear … of worrying that I could be startled at any time. I’m beginning to think the balloon boy is following me intentionally. Even now, as I write this from my couch, I can see them drifting through the dining room, bulbous head bobbing up and down. Looking for me, no doubt.
As always, it’s wishing me a happy birthday. My fear is that it’ll be the death of me.
