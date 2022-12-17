The line to ride Dragonflier — a timidly named “kiddy coaster” in the children’s section of Dollywood — wasn’t exactly nonexistent, but it was nowhere near the endlessly twisting Jörmungandr-like monstrosity that we’ve seen at other theme parks.
“Looks pretty short; I think we should do it,” I told my family — partner Mandy and 6-year-old offspring Arlie — in that way in which future historians will no doubt condescendingly refer to as “famous last words.”
The day we visited the park was the coldest of our trip to the Sevierville/Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area, hovering around 40 for most of the afternoon before a scheduled dip into near-freezing temperatures just a few hours later.
“You don’t think it’s too cold to ride, do you?” Mandy said, arms folded across her chest and bouncing up and down to generate heat.
The coaster train rushed past the line, blasting those patiently awaiting what I assumed to be mild, kid-friendly thrills with a gust of chilled air. I shivered and zipped my jacket up a little higher.
After the riders’ screams faded back into the constant din of Dolly Parton’s Christmastime crooning that filled the park, I told Mandy I thought it would be fine.
“We’ll be having too much fun to be cold,” I told her, or something equally based in science fact.
“I’m cold right now,” she said.
“Are you having fun?”
“Not especially.”
“That’s your problem, then. Let’s get in line.”
We’d been slowly zigzagging our way along the railing-lined path toward the station for about 40 minutes before my ice-crusted nose snapped off of my face and plummeted to the ground. A thousand shards of crystalline snout scattered across the concrete.
“It’s a lot colder than I thought,” I said. My teeth chattered so hard, they cracked.
The coaster train roared by again, hitting the queue with a glacial puff. At least three people exploded into clouds of snowy dust. We waved their powdery remains away as we inched forward.
“I can’t feel my … anything,” Mandy said as she danced in place.
“It’ll be fine,” I said. “You didn’t need your … anything … anyway.”
Arlie was the only one among us who didn’t seem affected by the cold, I assume because she hadn’t stopped moving since we’d entered the line. She bounced from parent to parent, from parent to railing, from railing to some other kid’s parent and then back to us again, all while singing and dancing and incessantly telling us about her favorite YouTube channels and how she wished she were watching them.
“How much longer until we’re on the ride?” she wanted to know at one point. “I’m bored.”
I chipped away at the ice forming on my tongue to tell her I didn’t know, but I didn’t think it would be much longer.
“I hope not,” Mandy said as she snapped off another frozen finger and tossed it away. “There won’t be anything left of me to ride.”
Once we reached the station, small overhead heaters provided us with enough warmth to regain most of the feeling in our bodies’ remaining extremities, and the station’s concrete walls prevented the waves of frosty air created by the passing coaster trains from hitting us.
“Get ready to ride, Arlie,” I said after my lips had defrosted enough that I could open my mouth. She bounced with excitement.
We loaded into the hanging coaster cars — Mandy next to Arlie, me next to some stranger who was mostly ice. I cheered and clapped as the coaster climbed the hill, sending my still-frigid fingers tumbling to the ground below.
As we crested the hill into the first drop, my frozen brain shook off enough of the frost to inform me it was pretty steep for a children’s coaster named “Dragonflier.” After that, most of what I can remember is a feeling of intense cold and fear, like being smacked with a wall of ice by an irritated cave bear.
As we disembarked the ride, I rejoined my family. The mix of adrenaline and cold had given me the giggles, and I cackled like a madman.
“What did you think, Arlie? Was it fun?”
Although too shocked to utter a single word, Arlie smiled. The glassy tears streaking across her cheek broke away and tumbled to the ground.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.