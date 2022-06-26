Peach season is here. Peaches are my favorite fruit. Period. End of story. Strawberries, bananas, grapes, and blackberries fall into my top five. But there is a large delta between No. 1 and the rest. Peaches, and especially Chilton County, Alabama, peaches, rule the fruit world at my house.
Chilton County peaches are coming in right now. We get a weekly shipment and my wife peels all of them and puts them in a bowl in the refrigerator where they will last a couple of days. It’s not that they wouldn’t last longer than a couple of days, it’s that I eat all of them in just a couple of days.
We place them in the bowl and sprinkle a little sugar on them. Not too much. I don’t want to macerate them, and if they’ve been purchased correctly there will be enough natural sweetness straight off the tree.
Fresh peaches are the food that inspires poets. They almost make our brutally hot summers worth living through. If anyone ever asks me about why I love the South, fresh peaches are listed early in the conversation.
I love fresh peaches so much I thought we would take a departure from my normal focus in this column – use less essay and more recipes. Peaches are so special to me; I don’t want to just leave you with one recipe to cover the entire summer. Instead, here are some you can use over the next several weeks during the height of peach season.
Onward.
PEACH BBQ SAUCE
2 teaspoons bacon fat or canola oil
1/4 cup finely diced onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced ginger
2 teaspoons finely diced jalapeño
1 1/2 cups peeled, diced fresh peaches
2 teaspoons tomato paste
1/2 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup ketchup
1/3 cup chicken stock or broth
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cinnamon stick
1/8 teaspoon coriander
1/8 teaspoon cumin
1/8teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, or 1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a 2-quart oven-proof saucepan, heat the bacon fat over low heat. Cook onions 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, ginger, jalapeño and peaches. Increase the heat to medium and cook 10 minutes, stirring often. Add the tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes more. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover the sauce and place in the preheated oven.
Bake for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the cover and bake for 30 more minutes. The sauce may be made days in advance, and best when a day or two old. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
BLUEBERRY-PEACH SHORTCAKES
2 cups all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons sugar, divided, plus extra for sprinkling
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, diced
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup heavy cream, chilled
1/4 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg beaten with 2 tablespoons water or milk, for egg wash
4 to 5 ripe peaches, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced (about 3 cups)
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 pint blueberries
Sift together the flour, 2 tablespoon sugar, baking powder and salt into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Blend in the butter at the lowest speed and mix until the butter is the size of peas. Combine the eggs, heavy cream, sour cream and vanilla extract and quickly add to the flour and butter mixture. Mix until just blended. The dough will be sticky.
Dump the dough out onto a well-floured surface. Flour your hands and pat the dough out 3/4-inch thick. You should see lumps of butter in the dough.
Cut biscuits with a 2 3/4-inch cutter and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment.
Brush the tops with the egg wash. Sprinkle with sugar and bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until the outsides are crisp and the insides are fully baked. Let cool on a wire rack.
While the biscuits are baking, combine the remaining 4 tablespoons of sugar with the sliced peaches and lemon juice. Refrigerate until needed.
Split each shortcake in half crosswise and place the bottom half on a plate. Place a small amount of the peach mixture atop each biscuit bottom. Place one scoop of ice cream on the peaches and spoon some of the remaining peach mixture over the ice cream. Place the biscuit top over the filled bottom half and sprinkle each shortcake with 2 to 3 tablespoons of fresh blueberries. Serve immediately. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
PEACH ICE CREAM
2 cups peeled, diced fresh peaches
3/4 cups sugar, divided
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons Peach Schnapps
1/2 vanilla bean
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup milk
2 egg yolks
In a bowl, combine peaches, 1/4 cup sugar, lemon juice, and Peach Schnapps. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Remove peach mixture from refrigerator, drain, and reserve the juice. Return peaches to refrigerator.
Split the vanilla bean lengthwise, and — in a medium-sized saucepan — combine remaining sugar, heavy cream and milk. Heat just until just boiling.
In a separate bowl, vigorously whisk egg yolks. While whisking, slowly add 1/3 of the boiled cream mixture. Stir well. Add remaining egg mixture to cream mixture. Return to low-medium heat and continue stirring for 5 to 7 minutes. Just as it begins to simmer, remove from heat and strain into a bowl set over ice. Add the reserved peach juice. Stir well until completely chilled.
Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. After the ice cream begins to stiffen, add the refrigerated peaches and continue to freeze until done. Remove the ice cream from the ice cream maker and store in an airtight container in the freezer until ready to serve. Makes 1 quart.
PECAN SANDIES FOR ICE CREAM SANDWICHES
1 cup pecans, toasted
2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
2/3 cup confectioners' sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
In a food processor, pulse the nuts with 1/4 cup of the flour. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until creamy and smooth, approximately 2 minutes. Add vanilla and beat well. Sift together the remaining 1 3/4 cups flour, salt, and baking powder, and add it to the dough, mixing until just combined. Stir in the nut mixture. Form the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and chill for at least 3 hours.
Roll out the dough to 1/8-inch thickness and, using a round two-inch cookie cutter, cut cookies. Place on an ungreased baking sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
To assemble ice cream sandwiches, place a one ounce scoop of Peach Ice Cream between two pecan sandies. Keep frozen until ready to serve. Makes 50 cookies/25 ice cream sandwiches.