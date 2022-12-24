Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

I believe the word I used upon discovery of the small pool of dirty water at the bottom of the emptied washing machine was “huh,” although it very well could have been “weird” or possibly “interesting.” 

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you