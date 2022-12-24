I believe the word I used upon discovery of the small pool of dirty water at the bottom of the emptied washing machine was “huh,” although it very well could have been “weird” or possibly “interesting.”
The follow-up, however, was most definitely a question to the towering household appliance — a stacked washer and dryer unit the good folks at Frigidaire call a “laundry center” — that had served us reliably since we purchased our home more than 15 years ago.
“Why didn’t you fully drain?”
In hindsight, my extensive and useless study of creative writing and literature; my obsessive love of movies, novels, video games and other narrative forms of art; and a touch of common sense should have warned me of the minor disaster to come. In all our years of relying upon the laundry center to clean and dry the handful of clothing articles our small family wears throughout the week, never once has the thing failed to fully drain. Something was clearly amiss.
Then again, I’m the kind of person who takes a “wait and see” approach to most health issues. If I were to wake up one morning to discover an alligator had emerged from our bedroom toilet during the night and chewed my left arm down to a nub, I’d likely take a few weeks to see if the thing grows back before contacting a medical professional.
This que-sera-sera attitude toward physical health also extends to inanimate objects.
So, it should come as a surprise to no one that, instead of investigating the cause of the drainage issues, I piled the load of Arlie’s dirt-and-food-crusted clothing on top of the puddle, set the load-size dial to “large,” dumped some detergent atop the stack and left the kitchen on my merry way to do whatever else it was I was doing on a Saturday at home by myself. Probably watching “Unsolved Mysteries.”
Mid-cycle, I heard yon laundry center make a sound best described as a “groan,” a low and loud complaint that — even to me — signaled that something had gone awry. I rose from my chair and headed to the kitchen to examine the machine.
About halfway into the kitchen, my socked foot transformed into a sopped foot. I looked down and found a growing lake of sudsy water forming on the tile below me.
“Oh no,” I believe I said. Or something of similar meaning that’s more profane. One of those two.
Unsurprisingly, the laundry center was the source of my new indoor pool. Discolored water spilled from the foot of the machine like blood from a wounded animal, rapidly spreading across the kitchen floor. In a panic, I grabbed a handful of used towels from the laundry basket and began laying them out across the floor, soaking up as much of the water as I could.
The appliance groaned in pain as it continued spewing filth.
“I don’t like it either,” I said as I shoved another towel beneath the machine.
The appliance continued to complain. Which gave me an idea.
I stood, pant legs soaked, and opened the lid to the washer, stopping the cycle. The machine continued draining for a few more seconds, then choked to a stop.
Our soggy, soiled clothing swam in a tub half-filled with water.
“Great,” I said. Or maybe it was “terrific.” Sarcasm, either way.
I began unloading the tub of clothing, wringing the articles out one-by-one as I removed them, and carrying them outside to let Mother Nature take an initial whack at drying them. Then came the task of manually draining the gallons of water still left in the tub. I fished the 1970s-era pitcher we use for Lipton’s and Kool-Aid from the cabinet and, one scoop at a time, emptied the tub. As the water level lowered, I switched to something more flexible: one of Arlie’s plastic cups.
The entire process took about a half-hour.
After pouring the last drops of soapy filth-water into the sink, I turned toward our injured laundry center, its mouth agape and base still lined with soggy towels, and felt a pang a guilt. The appliance — faithful even after all these years — tried to warn me. But I didn’t listen. And we both suffered because of it.
“Sorry,” I told it. Of that, I’m certain.
