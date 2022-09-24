FULTON – In 2019, sisters Donna Whitten and Teresa Fortune decided to build forever homes on family land in Itawamba County.
They told a friend, Brad Miller, what they wanted, and he drew up simple house plans for each of them. Both homes have 1,600 square feet, two bedrooms, an open floor plan for living and dining, and big front porches.
But that's where the similarities end.
"They're totally different houses, but we both appreciate each other's style," Whitten said. "Both houses are very comfortable."
The land the houses are built on originally belonged to the women's grandparents, Nathan and Alma Johnson. At one time, the Johnsons had 200 acres. Most of the land stayed in the family through the years.
In 2019, Whitten, who is widowed, bought 30 acres of the land from some cousins. She sold 10 acres of it to Fortune and her husband, Terry.
Construction on both homes – with different builders – began that July. Whitten's was completed six months later, and Fortune's was finished in the spring of 2020.
"Thank God we built just before wood prices went up due to COVID," Whitten said. "The Lord blessed us with that."
Whitten's home
Whitten's home has a Western cabin theme. The handles on the double front doors are made from real .410 shotguns – unloaded of course.
"I got that idea from Pinterest," she said. "I got a lot of my ideas from Pinterest."
The master bedroom has a cowhide rug on the floor, and cowhide-patterned quilt on the bed. Eleven pairs of boots line a shelf above the dresser, and 11 cowboy hats line another wall.
A half-bath with tongue-and-groove pine walls has a painting of a Texas longhorn hanging on one wall, and below it a horse bridle has been fashioned into a toilet-paper holder.
"After my husband died in 2018 and I was single again, I could do what I liked when it came to decorating," said Whitten, 62. "Before, I was trying to make everybody happy. But every time I'd see something Western, I'd get it and store it."
The kitchen bar is made using wood from an old barn on the property. The countertops are concrete with horseshoes embedded in them.
The cedar mantel over the wood-burning fireplace, and the posts around the front porch, came from a sawmill in Dorsey. The light over the dining room table was made from a singletree, a wooden bar used to balance the pull of a horse or mule when pulling a vehicle.
The walls are peppered with paintings of farm animals, while a cow skull hangs above an old black-and-white portrait of the Johnsons.
"I'm basically done decorating," Whitten said. "But only because I don't have any more wall space."
Fortune's home
Fortune's home is more modern farmhouse, and she still has some decorating to do.
"I'm still adding to the whole thing," said Fortune, 64. "With COVID, it was really hard to find stuff. I thought I'd just want and find stuff along the way. In the master bedroom, there's nothing on the walls because we haven't found what we wanted."
The tongue-and-groove pine ceiling in the living room is vaulted, while the rest of the ceilings in the home are white beadboard.
The kitchen is light and white. The cabinets are white with glass front doors. The backsplash behind the sink is white tile, while the countertops are light gray quartz.
Instead of a bar, Fortune has a kitchen island, with a bright blue base.
"It's not as big as I wanted it to be, but with a smaller house, you get a smaller island," she said.
Fortune incorporated most of the furniture from her previous home into her new one, so she hasn't quite got the look she's going for yet.
"It's hard to stay with a farmhouse theme and stay with what you already had," she said. "It's a challenge."
Fortune's fireplace, which is gas, has a simple walnut mantel, with built-in bookcases on either side that hold photographs and farmhouse touches.
In contrast to the white kitchen, Fortune's living room pops with splashes of red, blue and yellow in pillows and rugs.
"All I'm missing in here is a big family portrait over the couch," she said. "We're just waiting to get everybody together for it."
The two homes are only about a quarter-mile apart as the crow flies, but because a curve lies between them, you can't see one house from the other. Still, the two sisters manage to visit with each other every day.
"Because of our age difference – we're 18 months apart – we've always been close, so this has worked out well," Fortune said.
"They're wonderful neighbors," Whitten said. "She feeds me all the time. They include me in everything they do. She's the best big sister you could have."
