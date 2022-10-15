Breathe in, breathe out, anxiety begone! Last weekend I opened my little garden for an organized tour of quirky neighborhood landscapes. And for nearly 400 visitors and me, it went OK.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

