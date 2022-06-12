In late spring, in the remnants of a garden behind an office that was once a home in an older part of town, there is a gardenia bush that has steadfastly bloomed for decades. Through the years and as the month of May gives way to June, this faithful shrub, “the office gardenia,” is laden with creamy, white blossoms that are truly beautiful, but it is the heady fragrance of these flowers that first garners one’s attention. Most of the year this unassuming, evergreen shrub largely goes unnoticed and unappreciated. Thriving on seemingly benign neglect, “the office gardenia,” without fail, produces a plethora of blooms, and its perfume wafts about the garden and permeates the air.
Like many Southern gardeners, my grandmother had a gardenia bush, but she always referred to it as Cape Jasmine. This name was derived from the mistaken idea that the flower originated in the vicinity of the Cape of Good Hope. In actuality, this shrub only made a brief stop there on its way to England. Gardenias are native to Asia, and they have been grown in China for more than 1,000 years. As with most beloved, cherished plants from Old World gardens, Cape Jasmine, the gardenia, eventually found its way to the gardens of the South in the New World where it obligingly tolerated the heat and humidity that so many other plants found oppressive. The gardenia is named for Dr. Alexander Garden from Charleston, South Carolina, who was a Scottish physician and botanist who sent a specimen to Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus who forever formalized the naming of plants, hence the botanical name Gardenia jasminoides.
There are hundreds of species of gardenia, and today, there are numerous cultivars, including dwarf varieties which are ideal for small gardens. However, regardless of sentiment or practicality, the old-fashioned gardenia, Gardenia jasminoides, is still the variety that is most coveted by gardeners.
According to some horticulturists, gardenias can be somewhat temperamental to grow. For best results, it is recommended that the shrub be planted in a sunny location but not one with direct, hot afternoon sun, and it requires consistent moisture but then not too much. The soil needs to be acidic and amended with organic matter. And yet, the gardenias I have encountered have been long-lived and apparently have survived without a lot of pampering.
All flowers are ephemeral, but gardenias, as cut flowers, are perhaps more delicate than would be desired by some floral designers. But the flowers are so lovely, and the fragrance is so heavenly, that no matter how fleeting, they add a touch of nostalgia, romance, and beauty to almost any setting. Even after the flowers and fragrance begin to fade, one is reluctant to part with them.
The gardenia, or Cape Jasmine, only blooms once a year and for only a brief time, but the flower and its exotic perfume are unforgettable. There was a time when corsages and boutonnières were de rigueur for special occasions such as proms, piano recitals, weddings, and graduations, and frequently it was a gardenia that adorned the prom dress or tuxedo. You may have forgotten the etude you played for the piano recital or the date you had for the prom more than just a few years ago, but chances are you will forever recall the scent of the gardenia. And once again, “the office gardenia” valiantly bloomed. In some celestial garden, the gardener who planted this gardenia so very long ago must be smiling.