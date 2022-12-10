Seems like the generational divides are starker than ever these days. As the kids would say, it’s pretty cringe.
That’s a Gen-Z term that essentially means the same thing as cringey. A silly slang term, but then, each generation comes up with such words. If you’re Extremely Online, like I am, then you are probably familiar with the Zoomer dialect. If you’re not, then let me just say that UrbanDictionary.com is your friend – no cap.
People love to hate on Zoomers, just as millennials were hated on and Gen-Xers before them. I’m Gen-X, which means I don’t much care for all this generational animus. It’s sus.
Every generation believes that subsequent generations are inferior to them. Soft, birdbrained, and unable to appreciate everything the previous generation did for them. Ungrateful heathens. Ne’er-do-wells.
This is generally a false characterization, and I’m tired of seeing it. Zoomers certainly deserve more credit than they’re given. They’re much more engaged politically and socially than my generation was at the same age. Just look at how they turned out for the mid-term elections.
Conversely, younger generations tend to view their elders as stodgy, emotionally stunted and out of touch with the modern world. There is certainly some truth to that, especially in regard to Boomers, but every generation has its shortcomings. And one of the biggest Gen-X shortcomings is how we named our kids.
Many of us got way too cute with spellings. Baileigh. Braedyn. Maddysin. Austyn. Jaxson. Kandiss. Emmalee. What Gen-X parents have done is doomed their children to a lifetime of having their names misspelled and then having to correct said misspellings made by people who could not possibly have known how many ways there are to spell Brittany (Britney, Brittanee, and I’m sure there’s a Britknee out there).
Millennials have also been guilty of trying too hard with names. I wonder if some of those hipsters, who are now entering their 40s, regret naming their kids Mykah, Paizlee and Kynnedi?
I’m sure at least one person reading this will be offended by my mockery. All I can say is I’m sorry that I don’t think you’re as clever as you think you are.
Give Boomers this much: They kept it simple. My name is Brad (short for Bradley). My siblings were named Joy and Rachel. My best friends from high school are Johnathan and Scott. A bit boring, perhaps, but with minimal alternative spellings. I mean, I can’t think of any other way to spell my first name. Bradleigh? Ew. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for your kind consideration.
What this all means, of course, is that someday we’re going to have grandpas named Devan and grandmas named Rylei. “Hey, kids, what say we go visit Uncle Blayne? He really needs cheering up after Aunt Skyylarr left him for that social influencer.”
Y’all remember going into, like, a Stuckey’s as a kid and seeing those name keychains? And you’d flip through them hoping to find yours. I was usually between Bobby and Brandon. I wonder if they even make those any more. Why even bother? All you’re gonna do is disappoint little Carlysle when they can’t find their name.
So cringe.
