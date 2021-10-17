Halloween is just two weeks away, so if you haven’t gotten into the spirit yet, there’s still time.
“But Brad,” you might say, “how can I celebrate Spooky Season without relying on the same old clichés and kitschy decorations?” I’m glad you asked. Allow me to offer some humble suggestions.
• One way to let people know that you really love Halloween is to gut a pumpkin, carve a scary face on it, and then put that pumpkin over your head and wear it around town. For maximum effect, ride a horse.
• Commit a series of mysterious murders that seem random but are actually tied to some childhood trauma for which you never received psychiatric treatment. (Our lawyers want me to remind you that murder is illegal in most states, so use your best judgment.)
• Put on a Ghostface costume and stand across the street from your ex-wife’s house. No movement. Just staring. For hours.
(By the way, that’s Ghostface of “Scream” fame, not Ghostface Killah of Wu Tang fame.)
• Invite the Grim Reaper to your Halloween party. Little-known fact: He’s a great dancer.
• When making snacks for your party, bake some oatmeal raisin cookies, but instead of raisins, use diced spiders. It’ll be a fun little surprise for your guests!
• If you’re looking for clever costume ideas, I’d suggest a Joe Biden mask with a Donald Trump wig. That way you can make everyone angry, although they’ll probably just be confused.
• On Halloween night, hide in a sewer and hand out red balloons to trick-or-treaters.
• If you work in upper management, give your employees a scare by showing them the company’s third-quarter earnings.
• Conversely, if you’re a lowly employee, scare your bosses by showing them all the ways you’ve fudged your expense reports over the years.
• Fun group activity: Everyone dress up like ghost pirates and pillage the town. If the police question you about stolen goods, you can just say, “Hey, wasn’t me. It was them ghost pirates.”
• Pay someone at the water treatment plant to put orange dye and pumpkin spice flavoring in the town’s water supply. Residents will be delighted with this unexpected treat.
• On Halloween night, drive around a rich neighborhood – Tupelo’s Spring Lake, for example – blasting a Purge siren while yelling through a megaphone, “We are coming for your Teslas and your 'Live Laugh Love' signs!"
• Send your kids to school with eggs to hand out to classmates so they’ll all have something to throw at the houses of those weirdos who hand out Circus Peanuts.
• Officially change your name to Jason Voorhees. I dare you.
• Watch a really awful horror movie with friends and give it the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” treatment. Totally unrelated, but I hear there’s another “Halloween” sequel coming out.
• Spend the night in a cemetery. Talk to the dead. Conspire with them to take over the town and establish a decades-long reign of terror.
• Play Rob Zombie on repeat until your spouse murders you.
• Break out the Ouija board and summon the spirit of Sam Kinison, because we could all use a good laugh right about now.