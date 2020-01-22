A couple of weeks ago, Kroger’s grocery ad said it had organic baby rainbow carrots on sale for $1.50 a bag. My husband and I are trying to get more veggies into our diets, so I decided to try some.
When I couldn’t find them on the shelf, James in produce told me they hadn’t come in on the truck. I bought a bag of regular orange carrots and went on my merry way.
On Friday when I was in Kroger, James flagged me down and told me the rainbow carrots were in. I picked up a bag, went home and started searching for recipes.
The one I found for herbed carrots is outstanding. I halved the recipe because I only bought one bag of carrots, but next time I’ll use the full recipe so we’ll have leftovers. The rainbow carrots – purple, orange, yellow and white – were really pretty, but I’m sure regular orange carrots would be just as delicious.
RAINBOW ROASTED CARROTS
2 bags baby rainbow or orange carrots
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 teaspoon fresh thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 teaspoons lemon juice (optional)
Place carrots in a bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Add rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper and toss with your hands to evenly coat.
Arrange the carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet covered with foil and sprayed with cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until carrots are lightly caramelized around the edges and fork-tender. Stir and flip halfway through baking to ensure all sides cook evenly.
Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle carrots with parsley, then drizzle with lemon juice. Makes 4 servings.