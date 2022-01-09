I flapped a copy of the Daily Journal in front of Megadeth’s face, making sure I did so with enough gusto that the air from its fluttering pages was forceful enough to awaken him from his seven-hour slumber.
“Did you see this?” I said as Mega graced me with a look that was both sleepy and annoyed.
I’ll admit, it was a question meant to generate conversation, not an answer. I knew good and well Megadeth hadn’t seen the article detailing the current legislative session, and even if he had, there was no way he could deduce from the way I was wildly waving newsprint in his face which article has raised my hackles.
Also, he’s a cat. Cats can’t read.
“Get this,” I said. “So, one of the main issues state lawmakers are going to tackle this session is legalized medical marijuana, right? And the governor said this thing. You’ve got to hear it …”
I lifted the paper to my nose and read:
“’It is my view that when’ — and this is Tate Reeves talking — ‘It is my view that when you allow 300,000 Mississippians to get 11 joints a day or approximately 3.3 million joints a day or almost 1.2 billion joints over a year that at some point that has no longer become medical marijuana but recreational marijuana.’”
I lowered the paper to give Megadeth my best “what the heck?” look, but he was already trying to fall asleep again.
“Hey … hey … hey,” I said. “This is important. If Reeves’ math is right — and he’s the governor, which means he’s the smartest person in the state — if he’s right, that’s the end, man. Can you imagine it? All of those people smoking 11 joints a day? That’s like —”
I released my cat’s face and frantically tapped the screen of my phone.
“— 4, 015 joints a year! Those people are going to be high, like, all the time. That can’t be good for you.”
Mega seemed to have no opinion on the matter.
“And let’s not forget about contact high,” I said, a thought that had just dawned on me. “With all those people burning herb nearly every waking hour of the day, the rest of us are bound to, like, inhale some of that stuff secondhand, right? That’ll make us high, too!”
Mega stared intently as my fingers danced along the face of my phone again.
“OK,” I told Mega after I’d finished my calculations. “Let’s say every one of those 300,000 people smoke nearby at least two people every day, which seems like a conservative estimate to me. Then those two people get high. So, suddenly, every single day, there are 900,000 people doped up on drugs running around Mississippi. That’s a third of the population.”
Mega, who’s never been good at math — again, he’s a cat — took my word for it.
“And then those people will inevitably get hooked on the weed, too,” I said, terror setting in. “So then they begin smoking 11 joints a day, they’ll each expose two people, and those two people smoke 11 joints a day …”
The paper fell to the floor as I clasped my hand over my mouth.
“It’s only a matter of time, Mega,” I said, nearly choking on the words. “If the governor’s right, and you know he is, then it won’t be long before every single Mississippian is addicted to drugs. You and me, too. Every waking moment of our lives will be spent in a ganja-induced stupor. Our productivity will grind to a halt, leading to a complete shutdown of the state economy. And when the munchies set in and there’s no food left on the shelves, we will inevitably turn on each other — except we’ll all be too lethargic to loot, pillage and kill. Eventually, someone from a neighboring state will investigate, and that’s when they’ll discover our emaciated corpses, sofa-bound and rotting in pools of our own excrement … rictus grins stretched across leathery faces bathed in the glow of whatever episode of ‘Squid Game’ happens to be playing on the TV.”
From his spot atop the couch, Mega gave me a long, exhausted look before lowering his head and closing his eyes.
“Sounds fine to me,” he mumbled under his breath. “At least then I’ll get some peace.”
I sighed and let him sleep, knowing that before long he was mathematically certain to be too stoned to do anything but.