Ran into my buddy Tom at The Stables the other day, which was a little surprising. I normally only see him at DownUnder or Lone Star. But his car engine blew up, so he parked and wandered around downtown Tupelo, ending up at my favorite haunt.
Tom is a hilarious dude, but alas, none of his jokes are printable here. When he’s not telling jokes, he’s regaling us with stories of his personal life or his time in the military. Again, none are printable. And I’m not entirely sure how many of them are true.
Besides Tom, many of the other usual suspects were at Stables on this sunny afternoon for happy hour. There was Jack, who is a lot smarter than he looks. And John, the erstwhile Daily Journal sports editor, who makes the trek from Corinth two or three times a week just to hang out with the rest of us ne’er-do-wells. My buddy Kim, who’s better looking than all of us, wandered in at some point.
Hurley was lurking around the big table across from the bar. Ms. Barbara eventually shuffled in, bearing homemade snacks, as she does every day. Tangi was behind the bar. She makes the strongest drinks in town; e.g., if you order a whiskey and Coke, expect five parts whiskey and (at most) one part Coke.
Drew, the owner, was out in the alley with a couple of other old heads. Buddy the farmer sauntered up, and it’s a compliment when I say he is the most farmer-looking farmer I’ve ever seen – leathery jowls, calloused hands and a beer gut that could have been sculpted by Michelangelo.
I forget who else was there. Sometimes the regulars blend into the scenery like so much furniture. And into this sanctum I brought with me the newest member of the Daily Journal sports department, a Florida kid named Brendan. I intentionally sat him next to Tom at the corner of the bar, because what better way to break in some new blood?
Brendan alternately laughed and cringed at Tom’s jokes and stories. He then ordered and scarfed down a Stables burger. All in all, I think Brendan’s Tupelo initiation was a character-building experience for him.
Speaking of character, Stables has a ton of it. You can feel it before you even walk in. The entrance is in Davis Alley, which isn’t so much an alley as a breezeway. It’s a fun place to hang out, unless it’s cold, because then it becomes a wind tunnel.
There’s nothing fancy about the interior of Stables, although the giant deer head is a nice touch. Honestly, it kind of pulls the room together.
The bartenders and servers – Drew, Meredith, Brooks, Rachel, Jasmine, Allyssa, the aforementioned Tangi, and the new girl whose name I forget – are among the best around. So is the kitchen staff. You’d be hard pressed to find a tastier menu.
This is starting to sound like an advertisement. Sorry. The best part of Stables, of course, is the people. Folks like Tom and Jack and John and Kim and Todd and Dudley and Ms. Barbara and Nowell (when he’s not fussin’ about something) and Pierre and this is starting to now sound like a thank-you speech at the Grammys, so someone please play me off my barstool with a Chris LeDoux song on the jukebox.
