To be considered an heirloom, some plant experts say the plant variety needs to have a history dating back at least 50 years, while others say they need to have been cultivated prior to World War II. Some varieties can even be traced back to the 1700s. These plants have special qualities that have been preserved and handed down by farmers from generation to generation. In today’s world, most food crops are now grown in large, corporate-owned, monocultural plots. In contrast, heirloom plants offer a much wider variety of plant foods, and growing and saving the seeds from them will help preserve biodiversity for future generations.
Several heirloom plants have interesting histories. One of the most famous stories of an heirloom is that of the “Mortgage Lifter” tomato. As the story goes, this tomato variety was developed by a man who owned a radiator business during the Great Depression. He was able to produce this huge, meaty tomato and sold the seedlings for $1. After a few years, he had sold enough tomato plants to pay off his $6,000 mortgage!
Many claim that heirloom varieties have more flavor than their hybridized counterparts. This is possibly because hybrids are genetically engineered to grow in a wide range of conditions, having been bred for qualities that increase their shelf-life, size, and ability to be shipped long distances. Thus, there may be a loss of flavor and nutritional value. If you have ever eaten a commercially grown tomato that is hard and flavorless, you'll appreciate an heirloom variety such as Brandywine or Cherokee Purple, and overlook the sometimes “ugly” or irregular appearance of an heirloom tomato.
Farmers have saved and passed down these seeds for generations because they've passed the quality tests of flavor, beauty and/or hardiness for the regions in which they are grown. An example would be the Arkansas Traveler tomato, known for its resistance to disease and cracking, the ability to thrive in the heat and humidity of the South and its deliciousness.
Another benefit of growing plants from heirloom seeds is that they will produce a plant exactly like the parent plant; seeds from hybrids may not be true to type and may even be sterile. It's important to keep heirloom seeds separated from hybrid plants of the same species, so they do not cross-pollinate.
Heirloom plants are all non-GMO (not genetically modified), meaning they have not had their DNA changed artificially. Heirloom seeds can be organic, but they must be grown in accordance with the USDA’s organic standards; the symbols are found on packages of these seeds.
Heirloom seeds are readily available for purchase from online companies, as well as many big box and hardware stores. Online companies include Annie’s Heirloom Seeds, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, and Seed Savers Exchange. Seed Savers Exchange is a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding thousands of rare, heirloom varieties of vegetables, herbs and flowers.