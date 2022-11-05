Contrary to popular belief, most insects found in the garden are neither harmful or beneficial, and the helpful insects far outnumber those that are harmful. If properly managed, these helpful insects can control those that do harm to our plants.
Ladybugs or lady beetles, or actually the larvae of these beetles, eat plant-sucking aphids. Larvae can eat up to 50 aphids per day during the growing cycle. After the larvae become adults, the life cycle is about 28 days when the female lays eggs and then the process repeats.
The larvae of the lacewing insect are also a devourer of aphids. They are also known to eat other insects and small caterpillars.
Syrphid flies, similar in appearance to a yellow jacket or bee, is yet one more predator of the harmful aphid. Unlike yellow jackets, syrphid flies do not sting humans.
Dragonflies, in their beautiful colors and shapes, are voracious mosquito eaters. Mosquito larvae on top of standing water is a favorite meal for the dragonfly. The presence of many dragonflies is an indication of an environmentally well-controlled space.
Praying mantids are welcome in the landscape and are a friend to the farmer. They eat crop-harming insects like grasshoppers and crickets. Note that the larger family name is mantids; mantis is but one small part of the group.
Well known as beneficial is the honey bee. Many other varieties of bees exist and are vital in pollinating fruits and vegetables. Without pollinators, the grocery aisle would be very different looking, some medicines would not be available and fuel costs would be higher.
Bees are not the only pollinators. Wasps, butterflies, moths and beetles also contribute greatly to the pollination process. Not all insects in this list are beneficial however. An example of a harmful insect, the Japanese beetle, was mistakenly introduced into the United States in 1906 and is extremely harmful to flowers and plants.
Live in harmony with our insect friends. Remember that without them, life would be very different and not in a good way.
MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.