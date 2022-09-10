djr-2022-09-10-liv-column-rsj-p1

Rougaroux could very well be the best lunch destination in Birmingham, if not all of Alabama.

 Robert St. John

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

For the past 23 years I have written a 1,000-word column every Monday morning. Always early in the morning. I haven’t missed a week. Ever. I typically let the column sit for a day and then revisit it on Tuesday morning, catching things that need to be edited, sentences that need to be swapped around or eliminated, misspelled words, misplaced punctuation, and just general things I forgot — or remembered — that should be included in whatever topic I may be writing about on that day.

Newsletters

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Plum Sauce at robertstjohn.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus