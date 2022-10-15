Well, I must say i’m rather, uh, disappointed albeit my worst suspicions have been verified. I expected response to my recent column on the practice of high-fiving children, but I failed to account for the general deterioration of critical thinking skills brought about by social media, and did not, consequently, anticipate the level of vitriol the column would provoke.

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

