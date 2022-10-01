Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I’m not an emotionally hyperactive person. I’m talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.

Newsletters

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus