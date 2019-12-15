TUPELO • When Anna Orr Cayson was growing up, she would go to school one morning in December and come that afternoon to find her mother had transformed the house into Christmas.
“She would have spent the day decorating, with fresh greenery, apples and other fruit – very Williamsburg,” Cayson said. “That’s when I began to love decorating at Christmas.”
Now, Cayson spends her days turning others’ homes into holiday showplaces. After working with renowned Tupelo floral designer Tracy Proctor for years, she struck out on her own in 2018.
“It started as a side job – a hobby – last year,” she said. “Once I did a few stores, word of mouth got out. This year I’ve been busy since the end of September.”
Cayson is eager to share some decorating tips and secrets to turn everyday homes into holiday havens, especially for those on a budget.
First, she shops dollar stores, discount stores and thrift shops.
“I bought a garland for $3.68 at a discount store,” she said. “First, I fluffed it out. Then I cut greenery from my yard and the side of the road. Anytime I see a pretty evergreen or something with berries, I ask permission to cut some – I always have clippers in my truck. Then I take that garland and add pinecones, Nandina berries, holly, western hemlock and Leyland cypress to it – all for free – and weave ribbon through it. Now, it looks like a $100 garland.”
Another way to add an inexpensive holiday touch to a room is to put a handful of colorful dollar-store ornaments in a glass bowl. You can also put some water in a vase and add clippings from cedar trees, pine trees along with some berries.
“Here’s another trick,” she said. “Take a 5-pound bucket and fill it with sand. Stick some bare branches from your yard in the sand and string white lights on them. Or spray pine cones with gold or silver spray paint and roll them in glitter. Wire them to a tree or to a garland or just put them in a bowl by themselves.”
Cayson’s a big believer in decorating on a dime.
“I buy a lot of stuff the day after Christmas to use the next year,” she said. “Half off of 75 percent off is pretty nice. I buy big packs of ornaments and use them as fillers if there aren’t enough personal ornaments to fill a tree.”
You can also buy inexpensive decorative picks made with berries, feathers or greenery to help fill in bare spots on a tree.
And if space is a problem and you don’t have room for a tree, don’t fret.
“Just hang a garland,” she said. “You can hang ornaments from a garland as easily as you can from a tree.”
Her favorite thing to do is pick a main ribbon and use it throughout a home in different ways. If she picks a sheer gold ribbon, she’s going to weave it through the Christmas tree and garlands and use it in bows.
“I love to repurpose and rework things,” she said. “I never throw ribbon away. When I’m ready to take it down, I wind it back around the spools it came from and next year, it’s as good as new. Ribbon will keep for years if it’s stored properly.”
Cayson said she tries to think differently when using items that mean something to people so she can really show their things off.
Once, she used a Nativity set as the centerpiece on a dining room table and she hung the star over it from the chandelier. Another time, instead of putting an angel or star on top of the Christmas tree, she topped it with china teacups.
“I like things that are out of the ordinary, but I also like things that are personal,” she said.
Cayson is a big fan of groupings, whether that’s Santas, nutcrackers, tabletop trees or snowglobes.
“For a tablescape, get some risers or flip a bowl upside down to make different levels,” she said. “Tuck some greenery in between pieces and maybe add a few Christmas balls. It will be the first thing people see when they walk into a room.”
Holiday tables are one of Cayson’s specialties, whether she’s creating a stunning centerpiece or hanging greenery and ribbon from a chandelier – even if that table’s just for show.
“Always set your table for Christmas, even if no one eats there,” she said. “If you don’t have Christmas china, tie red ribbon around napkins, place live greenery under plates and put ornaments in little bowls on top of the plates or scatter them around the table. That will say holiday.”
(Contact Anna Orr Cayson at Orrdesigns38804@gmail.com or find her on Facebook at orrdesigns.)