Fifty-five percent of homeowners tackled a home renovation project in 2021, more than in any previous year. The median spend on home renovation projects was $18,000, meaning that half of the people spent more than $18,000 and half spent less, with higher budget projects (the top 10% of spending) being north of $100,000.
The 2022 Houzz & Home survey – the largest publicly available survey of residential remodeling, building and decorating activity in the U.S. – recently reported those median spending costs and the following details from over 67,554 homeowner responses.
New homeowners spent the most in 2021 on their remodeling projects with a median spend of $30,000, compared to short-term homeowners who owned their homes one to five years ($19,000). Interestingly, while long-term homeowners made up the largest share (60%) of those who renovated, they had the lowest median spend overall ($15,000).
Kitchens were still the most popular room to remodel with a median spend of $15,000, a 25% increase from 2020. Other rooms saw even bigger spending increases year over year; guest bathrooms: 38%, to $4,400; living rooms: 33%, to $4,000; laundry rooms: 33%, to $2,000; and guest bedrooms: 28%, to $1,275.
Most homeowners (55%) plan to renovate in 2022 and for the first time since 2018, homeowners plan to spend more on their renovations than in the previous year. The planned median spend for 2022 is $15,000, a 50% increase from $10,000 in each of the past four years. Additionally, 46% of homeowners plan to decorate in 2022, while almost 36% are planning repairs.
Last year outdoor lighting upgrades were popular (22%), as was updating security systems, such as installing cameras and sensors (17%). Plus in 2021, renovating homeowners spent 25% more on home security systems than was spent in the previous year.
Specialty service providers were the most frequently hired professionals, such as electricians, heating and cooling specialists, plumbers, painters, carpenters, tile workers, masons and countertop pros.
Of the 20% of homeowners who hired design-related pros, interior designers (37%) were the most common, followed by architects (29%), landscape architects and designers (29%) and kitchen and bath designers (26%).
Budgeting for a renovation project can be difficult with the volatility of material costs, surprise discoveries during construction and unplanned scope of project expansions all impacting a homeowner’s budget. With that in mind, 34% of homeowners went over their remodeling budget in 2021.
Recent homebuyers were more likely to go over budget (45% did so) than short-term (34%) or long-term (31%) homeowners. Recent homebuyers were the most likely to rely on cash from a previous home sale in 2021. And long-term homeowners were the most likely of the three groups to use a secured home loan (17%).
FYI, in 2021 on average homeowners spent nine or more months on a renovation project, with the planning phase for remodels of any interior room taking nearly twice as long as the construction phase. Let me know if I can help with your upcoming remodeling.
Live well – live in beauty!