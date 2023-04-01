djr-2023-04-01-liv-column-felder-p1

When I cut my crimson clover down in the spring I simply use my trowel to plant between its roots.

 Felder Rushing

This old garden gambler can’t brag too much, but I resisted the itch to plant summer stuff early. But it’s finally time to jump in and go!

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

