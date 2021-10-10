BREWER – One of oldest standing cabins in Northeast Mississippi has been uncovered in Lee County, and its owner is looking for a way to preserve it.
A log cabin in the Brewer community is believed to have been built in the 1830s, said Brad Lieb, director of Chickasaw Nation archaeology for the Department of Culture and Humanities, based in Ada, Oklahoma.
"We were not able to prove conclusively that it was built by the Chickasaw," Lieb said. "We all wanted it to be Chickasaw. That would be a great find, and then the Chickasaw Nation could help preserve it. But we had to conclude it was built by a white family in 1837 to 1839."
But the cabin's owner, Wynelle Benson, thinks the cabin is even older and that it was built by the early Indian settlers.
"We're pretty sure the Chickasaws built it, but we couldn't get any definitive evidence," said Benson, 85. "We believe it was built by Indians prior to their removal in 1830. We found some glass under the house when we were digging – very thin glass – that dates to about 1800 or 1805."
Lieb, whose office is in Ridgeland, first visited the cabin in 2017, after Amy Riley sent him some photos of it. Riley is president of the Monroe County Historical Society.
"I had been interested in that old house for years – probably 40 years – but I didn't know who lived there," Riley said. "When I found out it was Wynelle, I asked if I could see it. When we went upstairs to the loft, I saw saw the pegs and chinking that had had been covered up downstairs. From the street, you couldn't even tell it was a log house."
Benson said people have been interested in her house for years, but her husband, Bobby, didn't want folks poking around in it.
"Mr. Benson was very private," Lieb said. "He knew the house was old, but he didn't want people coming by all the time. So no research was ever done on it."
Before Bobby Benson died in 2017, he finally gave his wife the OK to let someone find out the cabin's history and age.
Once Lieb toured the cabin in Brewer, he launched an investigation into it.
More than 100 shovel tests were conducted on the property. A shovel test is a standard archeological technique used to discover and pinpoint areas worth investigating in the early phase of an excavation.
"We found one piece of Chickasaw pottery about the size of a thumbnail, and some ancient pottery was found unrelated to Chickasaws," Lieb said.
"We didn't find any glass beads or coins that predated 1837," he said. "We found ultra-thin window glass that dates to the 18-teens, which was a tantalizing clue, but that in itself is not proof. We were just unable to prove the house is Chickasaw."
Dendrochronology testing, a method of dating tree rings in logs, was also inconclusive, Lieb said.
"1802, 1828 and 1838 were all possible fits for the tree rings, but we couldn't say for sure," he said.
Lieb said a government survey from 1834 shows there were Chickasaw families living within a few miles of the Benson property.
"And it's true some Chickasaws were building white-style cabins in the 1830s," he said. "Whether it's Chickasaw or not, it is one of the oldest standing cabins in Northeast Mississippi. But after several days, even weeks of investigation, the Chickasaw Nation elected not to engage or preserve the house."
The history
Abbittahnoya (the name is spelled differently on different documents), a Chickasaw woman, is the first recorded owner of the Benson homeplace property, according to the 1836 Itawamba County book of deeds, Benson said. (Lee County was formed in 1866 from parts of Itawamba and Pontotoc counties.)
Abbittahnoya was awarded three sections of land – 8, 9 and 4 – in the 1832 Pontotoc Treaty, Benson said. Sections 8, 9 and 4 cover most of the east side of the present Brewer community. The Benson home place is in section 4.
According to old land deed records, Benson said, Abbittahnoya sold section 4 to Henry Cook in 1838 for $1,000, and he in turn sold it to James Christian.
Christian evidently bought the place with a loan from Cook that was conveyed in probate to Christian in 1852 after Cook died, Benson said. Being a deed of conveyance rather than one of sale, it refers to a bond dated in 1847, which accords with the family's history that Christian acquired it in the mid-1840s.
In 1856, Christian married a widow, Elizabeth Hurn Benson, who brought two young children to the marriage, James "Jim" Curry Benson and Martha Elizabeth Benson.
The homeplace was sold in 1867 to J.F. Gullet of Aberdeen, who manufactured cotton gins. In 1876, Gullet's wife sold the land and home to James "Jim" Curry Benson, who had lived in the home with his mother, sister and stepfather in the 1850s.
In Jim Benson's will, he left specific areas of his land to a son, a daughter, and a grandson, William Jasper "Jap" Benson. Jap Benson received the acreage that included the old family home place.
Jap Benson's land was divided among his wife, Irene, and his children, Betty Williams, Ruth Sanderson and Bobby Benson. Betty Williams bought Ruth Sanderson's part. Irene willed her part, which included the old Benson home, to her son Bobby Benson, who was married to Wynelle until his death in 2017.
The cabin
From the outside, it's not immediately evident the house was built around two log cabins. Wood siding on the outside concealed the hand-hewn logs and chinking.
During the investigation, Benson said, it was discovered that the structure was originally two log cabins – one for living and one detached structure for cooking.
"Along the way, they added a room in between to connect them," Benson said. "Later, they added a kitchen – probably in the late 1800s – and a bedroom around 1920. Two bathrooms were added, probably in the 1930s and 1950s."
Benson moved into the home with her husband in 1954, when they married. Bobby's parents, Jap and Irene, were still living there, as was Bobby's sister, Betty Williams.
"I was born in the house in 1935," Williams said. "The day I moved out, Wynelle moved in."
Williams said as a teenager, she wasn't interested in the history of the house.
"I just knew it was old – cold in the winter and hot in the summer," she said. "When I was little, my bedroom didn't have paneling on the walls. You could see daylight through the logs."
One of the reasons the cabins are so well preserved, Benson said, is because of modern touches.
"Over the years, they added paneling and wallpaper and carpet to the floors," she said. "Everything was covered up."
Benson lived in the cabin on and off until 2018 – more than 64 years.
"I knew it was old, but I guess I just took it for granted," she said. "If Amy hadn't come over that first time, I probably wouldn't have given it a second thought. But now that I know what it is, I'm just afraid it's not going to be saved. There's no way way I or anybody in our family has the money to save it."
"We're looking for some way to preserve it, not someone to preserve it," Williams said.
Lieb said even if the house isn't Chickasaw, it's still significant.
"I'd like to nominate it to the Mississippi Heritage Trust for the 10 Most Endangered Historic Properties," he said. "Its future is in question right now. I hope somebody can be found to restore the structure or live in it."
Lieb said if the house can't be saved, it at least needs to have a Historic American Buildings Survey done, which includes photographs, drawings, measurements and jargon-laded architectural descriptions, so that if the structure is lost, there is still documentation of it.
"Historians from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History need to come document the house," he said. "Due to the private proclivity of Mr. Benson, this house has been unknown to the state until recently."