A beautiful home always evokes positive emotions. Bringing out favorable emotions through home décor is definitely an art form – one that must be pleasing to the eyes as well as the soul.
To create a joyful atmosphere, bring in bright and cheerful colors, like a sunflower yellow or tangerine orange. Allow the sun to shine in for an abundance of natural light to brighten your space, as natural light is a mood elevator. Add playful designer pieces, like a whimsical light fixture, cheerful artwork, or a colorful rug to convey a touch of whimsey and a bit of fun in your décor.
To create excitement, use bold colors like an audacious red or a sumptuous turquoise. Amplify those emotions by adding an additional layer of movement and energy using striking contemporary art, or another dynamic design element, like a modern staircase. All the better if your home has large sight lines and minimal walls or barriers, as that openness allows excitement to flow freely through your home.
To create an indulgent luxurious atmosphere, introduce rich colors, like a black onyx or dark amethyst. Incorporate the sensual textures of silk or velvet to bring in both visually and tactile feelings of luxury and glamour. Amplify those feelings with elegant furnishings, perhaps a mirrored vanity or crystal chandelier, and add accent metals of glistening gold and shimmering silver.
To create a cozy atmosphere, paint your walls in soothing shades of dusky blue or dusty green. Let your plush, comfortable sofa and armchair be upholstered in soft neutral hues – colors that invite you to repose, relax, rest and renew. Your accent here should be natural elements, such as wood, stone, sand and water.
To create a warm and inviting atmosphere, use warm colors of brick red or terracotta. Incorporate soft textures with thick, plush carpets or cozy throw blankets for an added sense of comfort and warmth. Light your space with soft warm light from shaded lamps, aromatic candles — and when seasonal, the light of a home fire burning in the hearth. To embed an even deeper sense of affinity and belonging, decorate with meaningful personal items, like treasured keepsakes or family heirlooms.
To create a serene atmosphere, use cool colors, such as a Caribbean ocean blue or an enchanting glade green. Natural accents of wood, stone, sand and water foster feelings of being in harmony with nature and bring the sensation of the calming out-of-doors into your dwelling. Achieve an even greater sense of simplicity by removing clutter and by using minimal design elements.
To create feelings of nostalgia, use colors like sepia that are slightly desaturated, yet colors that still evoke within you a strong connection to the past. Employ antiques like an old trunk, handcrafted quilt, or a vintage chandelier to roll back time. Trust tried-and-true patterns of florals and plaids to help you recall memories of golden days and years long gone. Sentimental items like family photographs and hand-me-down keepsakes are wonderful touchstones to use as accents.
By using the right materials, colors and lighting, and unique personal touches, your décor will automatically trigger within you an abundance of positive emotions … giving you all you need to ...
Live well and live in beauty!
