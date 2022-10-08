My co-worker Dale and I have found a solution to the problem of small talk: We just quote our favorite TV show.
Every single day, when Dale makes the first of his many trips past my cubicle, our exchange goes like this:
Me: “Dale, how are ya now?”
Dale: “Good’n you?”
Me: “Not so bad.”
Sometimes we’ll mix it up and he’ll take the lead. The greeting is taken from “Letterkenny,” which is the funniest show on the planet. It’s how the main character Wayne and his friends usually say hello to one another.
Like me, Wayne is no fan of small talk. I find it tedious and, at times, physically painful. No, seriously. It squeezes that knot that lives in my stomach, and I can’t really explain why. Maybe it’s my social anxiety, which doesn’t care how well I know the other person or how often we’ve talked. For me, exchanging pleasantries is anything but pleasant.
It’s why I will often see someone I know at the store and do all I can to avoid them. It’s not because I don’t like them. I just don’t know what to say besides the usual lame, “How are you?” Plus, there’s a decent chance I can’t remember their name.
I prefer to be like Delmar in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” of whom Big Dan Teague says, “You don’t say much, friend, but when you do it’s to the point, and I salute you for it.” Of course, this is said moments before Big Dan bashes Delmar across the face with a tree branch, but that’s not important.
I was never much of a talker growing up, partly due to a speech impediment. I had almost zero social skills and would freeze up around girls. I’ve gotten much, much better over the years, for a variety of reasons. In fact, I was recently talking with my friend Maddie and said, “You know I’m not much of a talker …” To which she replied, “Yes, you are.”
I was taken aback, but she was right. At least when it comes to my friends, I’ve gotten quite good at carrying on a conversation. I can even do it with strangers sometimes, depending on the topic. And that’s the thing: I can talk about things that are meaningful, but I can’t fill the air with empty words. At least, not unless they’re scripted, like my little greeting with Dale.
I need to quote Letterkenny more often. That show deeply understands the absurdity of small talk, and never have I seen it so beautifully skewered as in Episode 4 of Season 7.
Wayne: “Say, do me a favor, all right?”
McMurray: “Literally anything.”
Wayne: “You take care.”
McMurray: “On one condition.”
Wayne: “Uh-oh, what’s that?”
McMurray: “You do the same.”
Wayne: “Your terms are acceptable.”
I mean, such small talk is still kinda awkward, but at least you have a script. Wish I could have a script for other areas of my life, like for handling money or buying the right birthday gifts. Because I really have no idea what I’m doing as an adult person.
As Wayne might say, I’m 10-ply.
