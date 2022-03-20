Arlie called out to me from her bedroom, and I could tell by the pitch of her voice, she was on the precipice of the kind of apocalyptic meltdown that only a 5-year-old can manage.
“Daddy,” The Kid said, using one of her highest-pitched whines. She sounded on the verge of panic. “I can’t find my Pikachu.”
I paused the YouTube video I was watching and yelled back at her from my position on the couch.
“I’m sure he’s in there somewhere,” I said. “Just keep looking.”
After spending a good five or five-and-a-half seconds searching, The Kid called out again.
“I’ve looked everywhere, Daddy,” she said. “I can’t find him. He’s not here.”
“You know …,” I began, kicking layers of blankets and lazy cats from atop my torso, “…. maybe you’d have an easier time finding your toys if you’d let us go through and give away the ones you don’t play with any longer.”
When I stepped into the doorway of her bedroom — the floor a mosaic of Barbie dolls, “Frozen”-themed Little People, loose crayons, construction paper, pipe cleaners snaked into the shapes of dinosaurs, naked toilet paper rolls, puzzle pieces, board books, Hot Wheels and stuffed creatures of all shapes and sizes — Arlie was already wearing the same distraught look she might have if I’d announced we were selling her off to a family of agitated black bears.
“But I don’t want to give my toys away to other kids,” she said. “I love them all.”
“Yeah, but Arlie …” I started, although I didn’t finish the thought because there at my feet the ubiquitous, yellow, rodent-like Pokemon was staring up at me with his glossy black doll’s eyes. I bent down and picked him up.
“Pikachu’s right here,” I said, as I attempted to hand the toy to her.
The Kid furrowed her brow.
“No, Daddy,” she said. “Not that Pikachu. The other one.”
I scanned the clutter at my feet again, bent forward and picked another Pikachu from the pile.
“Here,” I said.
“No, Daddy. Not that one either. It’s the other other one.”
My sigh was deep enough to burrow into the Earth’s core.
“How many Pikachus do you have?” I said.
The Kid shrugged.
“I don’t know.”
“Well, can’t you just play with this one?”
The Kid seemed taken aback.
“No, Daddy. That’s not the right one.”
Suddenly, she brightened.
“I know, Daddy,” she said, wading through the knee-high swamp of outgrown clothing, multi-colored blocks and plastic food. She stopped in front of her closed closet door.
“I bet he’s in there,” she said.
My heart sank. Images of being buried alive beneath mounds of less-loved stuffies and too-small princess dresses flashed through my mind.
“No way,” I told her. “I’m not searching through that mess.”
Arlie attached her chin to her chest bone and murmured softly.
“OK, Daddy,” she said. “I’ll just play without him, even though I really want him.”
Somewhere deep inside of me, somebody flipped the switch labeled “Parental Love” to “on.”
“Fine,” I said, taking long steps to cross the mire. “But there’s a good chance I won’t find him in there, you know.”
“Oh, he’s in there, Daddy,” she said, more certain than she’d ever been before. “You’ll see.”
Hand trembling, I pulled open the closet door.
Within seconds, I was on my back, buried beneath a pile of dresses, toy cars, toddler playthings and hundreds, maybe even thousands, of stuffed animals.
Pressed against my face, looking directly at me with a pair of sad eyes nearly as familiar to me as my own, was the giant stuffed hound dog I’d had since I was Arlie’s age. His name is Hushpuppy, and I loved him.
“Daddy, are you OK?”
The Kid’s voice sounded muffled from outside the mountain.
Hushpuppy kept staring at me, and my heart swelled. Seeing him there, tucked away in a closet but still around should I need him, filled me with nostalgia and a bit of sadness.
“I’m OK,” I told Arlie.
“Do you see Pikachu?”
I shifted around beneath the heap until I spotted a swatch of yellow and black. I grabbed it, then forced my hand up to the surface.
In the distance, I heard Arlie squeal.
“Thanks, Daddy!” she said. Then Pikachu was gone, and I was alone with my childhood best friend.