I bit my lip the other day. Hard. Pretty sure I’m a cannibal now.
Don’t get me wrong, I have no desire to make my largest source of sustenance the flesh of my fellow human beings. Aside from the somewhat questionable morality of feasting upon the meat, blood and bone of other people, cannibalism brings up all kinds of practical issues. Like, where am I supposed to regularly find people to eat? Like a lot of folks, I’ve seen a few episodes of that Netflix show about Jeffrey Dahmer. Seems like an awful lot of trouble to me.
Still, I may not have much choice in the matter. Ever since sinking my teeth into my bottom lip — blood pooling upon the tip of my tongue — I can’t seem to stop myself from biting it again and again. Just about every day, I unwillingly chomp down on another chunk of my face flesh, reopening the wound and filling my mouth with the metallic flavor of gushing plasma.
Despite my body’s apparent insistence on taking up one of the most taboo hobbies known to humankind, I don’t actually care for the taste of blood. Every time I clamp down on a bit of my face, I have to spend the next four or five minutes transforming a wad of tissue or the bathroom sink or my nearest coworker into a Jackson Pollock painting. Believe it or not, I find the unintentional but constant gnawing of my lip and the subsequent hocking of gore to be both unpleasant and annoying.
And I’m not necessarily eating, or even remotely hungry, when it happens. Often, I’m doing something innocuous and not the least bit anthropophagous — ranting with a friend about my other friends, or reading some articles I spotted on Facebook about how spending too much time of social media can be detrimental to your mental health, or just mindlessly scrolling through an endless stream of TikTok vids of people watching other TikTok vids — when I suddenly plunge my top row of chompers into my bottom row of mouth-meat.
This is especially frustrating when it happens in public, because these unexpected bursts of abhorrent behavior are usually accompanied by streams of both profanity and gore. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had to apologize to blood-soaked parents as they’ve frantically hurried their ensanguined children out of Walmart. It’s embarrassing.
Of course, maybe I’m looking at this the wrong way. Part of getting older, I think, is learning to accept that our states of being — be they our bodies, communities, financial situations, tolerance for our own beloved children, etc. — are in constant flux. The people we are today are not the people we were yesterday, even at the microscopic level. Did you know that, according to The Science, you and I and that guy over there shed roughly 40,000 skin cells every minute? That means the body you had when you began reading this column isn’t the same one you have right now. Neat, huh? And kind of gross. But also, neat.
Change can be difficult, even when you accept that it’s inevitable. For most of us, the unknown is at least somewhat uncomfortable. It’s why we spend so much time trying to suss out what to expect. Familiarity, expectedness, feels good, which is why we so often cling to it in all aspects of our lives — from listening to the same music we did as teens, to watching shows set during the decade in which we grew up, to ensuring our daily routines remain what they are for as long as possible and devolving into tornadoes of panic when they deviate from the norm in the slightest way.
So, although I might grow to recognize my sudden insatiable appetite for human flesh … at least my own … as just another part of getting older, I need to be more forgiving of myself if it takes some time to adjust to this recent development. I need to accept myself as I am now — a flesh-eating affront to nature — and not be so hung up on the way I was before … even if that change is sort of hard to swallow.
