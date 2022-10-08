I squinted my eyes really hard and waited for the insightful little voice to tell me what I needed to know.
Silence.
I huffed in frustration, but wasn’t totally discouraged at that point. Maybe some words of encouragement would help.
“Come on,” I whispered. “You can do it.”
I squinted even harder. My eyes were basically closed at that point, my furrowed brow transformed into a rolling sea of wrinkle-waves. I touched two fingertips to my right temple.
Still nothing.
“Dang it,” I said, slapping my palm against the steering wheel.
I should have known it wouldn’t work. Mandy has always been the more psychically talented of the two of us. My personal powers of prognostication are tepid at best, nonexistent at worst. If I’m being honest with myself and you, I’m not even good at reading people’s overt thoughts. Some dude could walk up to me spitting in my direction every foul epithet ever conceived by the most deranged of human minds, push me to the ground and give me a few quick kicks to the ribs while dumping the back-washed remnant of his Mountain Dew Baja Blast on my head, and I’d be all like, “Man, are you mad at me?”
That ain’t Mandy.
No, my beloved — whether through psychic powers or preternatural intuition — can pick up on my thoughts as soon as I enter the room.
“What’s your problem?” she’ll say before I’ve even opened my mouth to unload upon her every perceived sin made against me that day.
My natural response is to wave away such questions.
“Nothing,” I’ll say, and even though I’ve said it in my very best fake-chipper voice — my toothy-happy-face grin just as big as I can possibly make it — Mandy will see right through that.
“No,” she’ll say. “Something’s wrong. You seem … weird.”
Which, given that she’s speaking about me … a human who is perpetually being some level of “weird” … is really saying something.
So I’ll open up about whatever irksome thing’s weighing me down, and often it’s something I didn’t even know was bothering me until I start gut-spilling all over the house about it. Mandy’ll listen and maybe offer a few thoughts before inevitably concluding our conversation by commenting with some variation of, “You see, I knew something was wrong.”
And she did, too, darn her. Makes me sick with jealousy. I could come home and find my wife standing on a chair with a noose around her neck, and I’d still need to ask if something was upsetting her.
I guess the argument could be made that Mandy doesn’t possess supernatural talents but the more useful ability of being observant. But where’s the fun in that?
No, I choose to believe that my wife of 15 years is, in fact, a telepath, gifted in the ability to read the thoughts of others. Which is why any time we’re at home together, I focus my thoughts on the innocuous — chores or work conversations or the plots of “Golden Girls” episodes. Stuff she wouldn’t care to know about, anyway. Just to be safe.
“Still,” I said aloud as I sat at the four-way intersection, waiting to see what the Ford Explorer that arrived a good seven seconds before I did was going to do, “I could use some of Mandy’s psychic ability right about now.”
The vehicle remained motionless, its darkened turn signal lights revealing nothing of its intentions, as I made my futile attempt to read its driver’s mind.
Nope. Not a peep.
“OK, then,” I said, lifting my foot from the brake. “Guess you’re going straight like me.”
My car slowly rolled out into the intersection.
Suddenly, the Explorer jumped out into the intersection, narrowly missing the nose of my vehicle as it cut left across my path. As it passed, the driver shot me a look that even I couldn’t misinterpret.
“Use your blinker next time,” I yelled as the vehicle pulled away. “I’m not a mind reader, you know.”
