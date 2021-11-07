I was slightly taken aback when the wad of cat hair hidden in the rarely seen corner behind the kitchen door spoke to me.
It was roughly the size of a honeydew or a cantaloupe — any of your mid-sized melons, really — and seemed to be made entirely of our oldest cat, Flannery’s, wayward fur.
Even over the drone of our small vacuum, I could hear it yelling at me:
“What am I?” it said as I cut off the vacuum’s motor and set the wand aside. Its voice sounded like words emerging from static.
I knelt and lifted the ball of delicate white and gray fur into my hands. It was the lightest, softest thing I’d ever held.
“Well,” I said, struggling slightly with precisely how to explain existence to the newborn creature. “From what I gather, enough of our geriatric cat’s hair has drifted away from her body into this forgotten corner of the house and coalesced into an entirely new creature. That would be you.”
“Oh,” said the mass of excised hair, seemingly surprised that such a thing could happen. Which is kind of disappointing, really. Just born and already lacking any sense of imagination.
In truth, I had been expecting this. Flannery sheds like a guilty man sweats. Doesn’t matter what time of year it is or what the weather’s doing, the old girl’s molting as if she’s trying to rid herself of the burden of being such an adorable puff.
Problem is, all that wispy fur inevitably winds up drifting along the hardwood floors in tumbleweeds of fluff and accumulates in the infrequently traveled portions of the house — along the baseboard behind the couch; in the crevices between bookshelves; and, in this case, in the corner behind the swinging door that separates the dining room from the kitchen.
The way I figure it, there was enough of Flannery’s DNA in each strand of hair, and enough of those strands of hair in one place, to form a sort-of shapeless, featureless mini clone of the cat. Frankly, I was a little surprised it had taken as long as it had for such a thing to happen. Some of that fur was probably a decade old.
I told the tiny, fuzzy monstrosity this. It took the news in stride, although it had questions.
“You mean, I’m a mistake?” it said.
That was a tougher one. Obviously, Mandy and I never intended to allow our unwillingness to either regularly brush Flannery’s coat or scour every inch of the house for wayward cat fur to give birth to some sort of adorable monstrosity. So, technically, the answer to its question was, “yes.”
But just because something is unintended doesn’t mean it’s a “mistake.” Some years ago, my father revealed to me that my arrival in this world wasn’t planned. I’d like to think that people … mostly my parents, but other people in general … don’t consider me a “mistake.” At least, not a majority of the time.
True — when I began sweeping the floors that morning, I wasn’t expecting to find a living mass of fuzz behind my kitchen door. But that shouldn’t imply its presence was entirely unwelcome. Ours is a household full of love for the oddball. Our hearts always go out to the misshapen, the slightly off. Maybe we didn’t intentionally usher this soft new creature into existence, but now that it was here, who was I to determine whether its life had value?
I was about to tell it all of this, when the fuzz ball asked another question:
“So, where am I going to sleep?”
Gently, I placed the living knob of fur back among the dust motes on the floor and stood.
“That’s a good question,” I said as I retrieved the vacuum wand. “Let me think it over.”
I aimed the open end of the vacuum tube at the ball and cut the thing on. Fortunately, the din of the motor mostly drowned out the creature’s screams as it was sucked into oblivion.