I was just beginning to slip into that semi-lucid state of napping — the point in which thoughts drift from practical to dreamlike and a thin layer of drool is pooling at the corner of my mouth — when I heard the ominous tolling of the bell.
To be fair, most anyone else wouldn’t have found the sound — likely to be defined as a “tinkle” or a “jingle” or something equally dainty — to be more delightful than ill-boding. For those who weren’t desperately trying to squeeze in a brief afternoon nap before heading back to work, the crescendo of “tink tink tink” or whatever your onomatopoeia of choice might be would have undoubtedly solicited squeals of joy.
But these hypothetical joy-squealers have never faced the frustrations of trying to nap or eat or just exist peacefully for a few moments while our oldest and sweetest cat, Flannery, is in the room.
Bless her, I have never encountered a cat in all my years who has even a fraction of Flannery’s love for the human lap. I grew up in a house packed wall to wall with felines, (my recollection is that they covered every surface inside our house, save for the dining room table, where they were forbidden) and even with such an expansive collection of fur babies from which to choose, having a cat on my lap was a rare and wondrous experience. It wasn’t quite on par with getting a new video game or taking a trip to Disney World, but it was close.
Oh, to be back there again.
Flannery hasn’t met the lap she didn’t love. And we’re not talking about the healthy, respectful kind of love, either; we’re in the same territory as unsolicited photos in your DMs and occasional appearances outside your bedroom window at 2 a.m. Although she’s as deaf as an old potato, Flannery somehow instinctively knows when a human within her household has entered a prone or reclined position. I don’t care if she’s dead asleep three rooms away, you attempt to settle onto the couch to read a book or forget to fully close the bathroom door before moving your bowels and that thin pile of bones and fur will manifest by your side, ready to and stubbornly insistent upon sitting on your knees or crotch or chest or whatever surface of your body is available to her.
Which, you know, would be fine if she’d actually settle down onto whatever seat she’s selected. But instead of doing that thing most cats do and making a few loops and then dropping and immediately falling asleep, Flannery will hop on your feet or your elbows or the edge of your chin and then engage in some form of unpleasant cat nonsense. She’ll furiously clean her back leg for three hours or endlessly knead her claws in your flesh or do that aforementioned loopy thing but never actually plop down and go to sleep.
And in those rare times when she does actually enter a state of being settled, that old kitty cuss will inevitably decide that wherever she currently is isn’t nearly close enough to your face. So, she’ll begin inching forward, stretching her paws out to fondle your eyeball or extending her neck to impossible lengths so that her entire head is resting comfortably inside your mouth.
Comfortably for her, I mean. You’ll be choking down fistfuls of her wispy, free-flowing fur while you’re trying to watch “Kitchen Nightmares” or eat that frozen burrito.
Or, in this case, nap on the couch.
So, as I wiped the drool from my lips and attempted to twist myself into a position no cat could possibly find comfortable, Flannery clambered up onto the couch with me. I opened my eyes a sliver and found her eyeballing my prone body like it was a puzzle to be solved. She eventually clawed her way onto the side of my left shoulder, pointed skyward, and settled down in the classic “bread loaf” position.
“Fine,” I told her as I closed my eyes again. “But just stay there, OK.”
Moments later, I felt Flannery’s nose enter my ear. The din of the world disappeared beneath a roar of purring.
