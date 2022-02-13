Monday is Valentine’s Day, and in days gone by, before there were Hallmark Greeting cards, candy, or long-stemmed red roses imported from South America, country folk would frequently avow their love by carving their initials and a heart in the smooth, gray bark of a beech tree (Fagus grandifolia). In today’s world, few dashing, young swains have ever seen a beech tree, nor would they be able to identify this stately denizen of our woodlands. However, a declaration of love emblazoned on a towering beech tree in a forest is indeed romantic.
Ah, young swains and love may come and go, but if the woodsman spares a beech tree, it can grow 50 to 70 feet tall and live for centuries. A mature beech tree with its spreading canopy is truly beautiful. Beech trees are easily identified, even in the wintertime, by their smooth, gray bark and bronze leaves that tenaciously hang on and persist when all the other trees of the woods are stark and bare. In the morning light, the pale bark of this tree is luminous, and in the woods on a winter’s day, the gossamer-like leaves dance and rattle in the breeze.
In the spring, beech trees produce delicate, ephemeral flowers, which are seldom seen, and after flowering, the beech trees produce prickly burrs. The leaves are uniformly green and saw-toothed. In the fall, the burrs mature into beechnuts, which are edible for humans, and are an important source of food for wildlife.
Beech trees flourish best in the moist, rich soils of upland forests and often grow in association with sugar maple trees. Locally, beech trees and sugar maples adorn many wooded, undisturbed hillsides in North Mississippi. I cannot imagine a more lovely, ethereal vista on a fall day.
In our woodlands, beech trees have stood sentinel for centuries, but recently beech trees have been imperiled by an introduced disease. For all who love beech trees, this is indeed disturbing; however, some older trees seem to be valiantly holding on.
Arbor Day is also observed in Mississippi in February, but in this impatient world, few choose to plant a beech tree. This native tree requires rich, well-drained soil, and time, for it is very slow growing. The chances of living to see a towering beech tree that one has planted are virtually impossible, but let us not forget that we plant trees for future generations and for a better world.
In 1760 on an old stage road in Tennessee, Daniel Boone supposedly killed a bear. Nearby was a huge beech tree, and Boone carved into the trunk of the tree “D. Boone Cilled a Bar in 1760.” The tree fell in 1916 and was estimated to be approximately 365 years old. The beech tree must have been 200 years old when Boone chose to record his exploits as a hunter. Much to the chagrin of grammarians throughout the area, Boone kept killing bears, slaughtering the King’s English, and inscribing beech trees in other forests.
Thank goodness that today there are other ways to declare one’s love or boast about one’s prowess as a hunter than carving a pronouncement in the bark of a lovely beech tree. A selfie or text message will suffice. This luddite must admit that perhaps technology has helped spare a tree. One does not have to be a hunter, an enamored young swain, or a tree hugger to appreciate the beauty of our native beech trees.