Many of the business books I am familiar with go into great detail about how successful people commit to a rigid routine in their workday. A specific time is set aside for checking emails, another period is devoted to text responses. Some of these experts allot time — down to the minute — for phone calls, meetings, lunch and even the small tasks associated with a day’s work. I am not one of those devotees. Good or bad, I am not one that adheres to a tight schedule. I am always on time and fairly organized but have no desire to lead such a structured existence, whether in my business, or personal, life.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Andouille Cheese Grits at robertstjohn.com.

