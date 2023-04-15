I know what it’s like to be homeless, with nothing but the clothes on your back. When I was a child, three of our homes were destroyed by fire and storms, and not one stitch of clothing or furniture was saved.
The first storm I don’t remember a lot about – mostly what my mother told me. She said my dad, Marvin Allen, was asleep in the back room and she woke him up and begged him to get up because the weather was getting bad, but he refused because he wasn’t afraid of storms. She said my uncle was sitting in the rocking chair holding me in his lap and she said, “Give me my baby,” at about the time the room seemed to explode. The tin roof blew off, the walls collapsed around us and rain was pouring in.
When they worked their way out of the rubble, my mother said, “Marvin is under all that.” My sister Mary was hurt with a broken jaw but the rest of the family was OK, except for Daddy, or so we thought. Mama said she heard Daddy yelling from down under the hill near the lake, “Y'all come on!" He said the wind blew him out of the house almost into the lake. We went over the hill to the nearest neighbor’s house that was not damaged. The house was packed with people, some of whom had been hurt in the storm. Sometime during the night, they brought in a dead man’s body and all the children were very upset because they put him in the room next to ours.
We later moved into another shack and did not have a storm house. By this time, my dad was absolutely terrified of storms. Our house was located in Verona near where the Journey’s 76 truck stop is now, but down under the hills in the gullies. Whenever it would storm, Daddy would make us come out of the house and stand in the gullies with a quilt over our heads. The lightning would be flashing and water running all around our ankles. Sometimes you could hear an animal growl (Daddy would say, “That’s a bobcat," and we'd be doubly scared!). The house in the gullies was mysteriously destroyed by fire.
Later on, we moved back to the spot where the storm blew down the first house, but back off the highway. (Sunshine Mills is there now.) This house was also destroyed by a mysterious fire. During bad weather, Daddy would take us to stand in the concrete culvert on Highway 145, and we would stand in running water afraid of being snake bit or drowning in a flash flood. You could hear something scratching on the concrete walls.
After the second house was destroyed, we moved over in the bottom, north of the intersection of Highways 6 and 278.
Daddy built a crude storm house, but he never built the door wide enough for him to get in and out. Whenever there would be bad weather, he would stay up all night watching the clouds. Sometime he would yell, “Y'all come on outta there, y'all are gonna get blowed away!" We would all jump up and run to the storm house. We even went to the storm house for a thunderstorm.
Now, when the clouds get dark and it looks like the weather's going to get bad, I’ll pack my bag and head out to the storm shelter.
On Friday evening, March 31, I went to the storm shelter early when the sirens went off. Later on, my neighbors came, and to my amazement, my daughter Hope came, bringing the dog and cat.
I asked some members of the Verona Board of Aldermen if they went to a storm shelter on April 3.
Mayor Williams said his storm shelter was full with relatives and friends and one pet.
Alderwoman Jessie Gilmore said she went to the shelter at the park and it was packed to capacity.
Alderwoman At-Large Brenda Spurgeon said she and her husband, Melvin, and son Marquis all got in a closet, but next time she will find a shelter before the storm comes.
Alderman Julian Riley said he went into his basement. When he got down there, he said he opened the door and looked out and saw there was no wind near the ground, but if he looked up, the wind was really moving the trees. He thinks the tornado went over Verona.
Alderman Eddie Tucker said he and his family went to the storm shelter at City Hall and it was full with people and pets.
Hopefully, Verona will be able to build a larger shelter in the very near future as storms get more frequent and destructive.
