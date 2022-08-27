For a few moments after I open my eyes, the room dark and hazy, I have no idea what time of day it is or even where I am.
Gordon Ramsay is there. He is yelling.
“What time is it?” I say. My voice is hoarse and, for the first time since the day I figured out how to make noise, sort of quiet. Later, it occurs to me I haven’t spoken aloud for hours. My mouth is incredibly dry.
“Look at this!” Gordon Ramsay yells. “Just look at it! What is this?”
He is holding up some rotted piece of food. It may be a kumquat. Or raw chicken. He sniffs it, coils his face in disgust, then sniffs it again.
“Don’t eat that,” I say. He doesn’t appear to have heard me.
I roll over in the bed, covers pulling loose as I twist from one side to the other. I stare at the empty spot where my wife usually sleeps. Mickey Mouse is there instead. His lifeless eyes are judging me.
“Mandy?” I say to the pillow, the blanket, the stuffed toy our daughter insists my wife sleep with. In my mind, I guess I think evoking her name will make her appear. It does not.
“What the *beep* is wrong with you?” Gordon Ramsay says, his accent stretched to a fever pitch from frustration. I roll over again to face him.
“I’m sick,” I tell him. “I have COVID.”
“It’s *beep* disgusting!” he screams. “It’s like something my grandfather would *beep* out of his *beep,* you donkey!”
I know he’s screaming at the restaurant owners, the cooks, the waitstaff, but my feelings are kind of hurt, anyway. Why is he so mad at me?
As I lie there watching Gordon Ramsay toss chunks of spoiled bell peppers, dead clams and oily juice from a bin full of raw seafood to the tile, realization seeps into my sickness-addled mind: I’m the only one in our household who has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore have been quarantined to the bedroom for days.
My head is pounding, and no matter how much I sleep, I still feel exhausted. For nearly two days, I’ve been drifting in and out of consciousness. My entire body is constantly beaded with sweat.
Day and night, sleep and wake, reality and reality television blend into each other like globs of paint on a palette.
It is dark.
It is light.
I am eating.
I am in the bathroom.
My masked wife is asking me something from the doorway of our bedroom.
Gordon Ramsay wants to know why everything is in such a *beep* state of disarray.
“I’m sick,” I tell him again, staring at the empty plates next to the bed, the half-empty glasses of water on the nightstand, the pile of sweaty clothes I’d thrown on the floor at some point.
“I haven’t had time to clean up,” I tell him.
“That’s OK, Daddy.”
For a moment, I wonder why Gordon Ramsay thinks I’m his dad, and also why he’s now a little girl.
“Are you feeling any better?” my 6-year-old daughter, Arlie, says. She is spinning in circles at the foot of the bed.
“Not really,” I say.
“Mama got me ice cream,” she tells me.
“It’s *beep* frozen!” Gordon Ramsay yells. He is livid.
“Most ice cream is,” I say.
The room is empty. Except for Gordon Ramsay, of course. He is leaning over a table, his eyes full of concern.
“Where is everybody?” I ask.
“I’m not here to fight,” he says. “I’m here to *beep* help.”
For a moment, I believe him.
“I know you are,” I say.
Gordon Ramsay lays some hard truths on me. He tells me I need to take control of my kitchen. He says I should have some standards. He wonders if I’ve lost my passion.
“I haven’t,” I promise. “I just need to get well. Once I’m better, I’m going to pull my life together. I’ll be more productive at work. I’ll start writing for fun again. I’m finally going to catch up on all those Marvel shows that keep popping up on Disney+. I promise, the next time you see me, everything’s going to be different.”
Gordon Ramsay is nodding at me with approval.
“Whatever you do, don’t stop,” he tells me.
“I won’t,” I say. “I promise.”
“Who are you talking to, Daddy?”
Arlie is doing the Floss at the far end of the room. The door to the bedroom is still closed.
“Gordon Ramsay,” I tell her.
She is not there. I turn to ask Gordon Ramsay is she ever was. The television is off.
I close my eyes.
“I *beep* hate being sick,” I say as I drift off to sleep again.
