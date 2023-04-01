Author's note: I'm off work this week, so I'm dredging up a tale from my past that I think you'll like. If you have the stomach for it. Proceed with caution.
The itchy red bump was parked in that little diagonal line of space between the philtrum and the upper corner of my lip, in just the right spot to be tremendously distracting to anyone looking directly at me.
That would include Mandy, who kept insisting I see a doctor about it.
“Why?” I remember saying. “All the doctor’s going to do is tell me to put some cream on it and wait it out. I can do that for free.”
I squeezed a dime-sized dollop of antibiotic cream Dad had been prescribed for a spider bite and rubbed it onto the bump.
“You don’t even know what it is,” she said, utilizing reason, my greatest weakness.
This was years ago, and I was even less prone to visiting the doctor then than I am now. Unless I’ve suddenly found one of my limbs is missing or my pores are secreting something the color of guacamole, I’m probably not going to seek medical attention for whatever is ailing me. Most of the time, I elect to just wait out my malady. It’s like an endurance test; who’s going to break first?
In my battle against the face rash, however, the face rash won. Mostly because it prevented me from having a conversation without the other party repeatedly gagging.
The next day, I was sitting in a doctor’s office being poked in the face.
“Does it hurt?” the doctor said.
“It itches.”
The doctor hummed to himself in affirmation, as if he’d just confirmed some long-held suspicion. For good measure, he poked the swelling again. Just to be sure. Another hum.
“Shingles,” he said.
“Shingles?”
“Sure,” he said. “You’ve had chicken pox, right?”
“Yeah.”
He nodded. “Then I’m almost positive it’s shingles.”
It certainly wasn’t the diagnosis I was expecting. After a week of speculation, I was pretty certain the doctor was going to tell me something more along the lines of “It’s a bug bite” or “Gross, you’ve got a cold sore,” or “This is the worst inexplicable mustache irritation I’ve ever seen.” Heck, even “A spider must have laid eggs inside your face” would have probably been less surprising than shingles. After all …
“Isn’t that something older people get?” I was in my early 30s at the time; not the age I associated with that particular ailment.
“Not necessarily,” he told me. “You can get them at any age, as long as you’ve had chicken pox. It’s the same virus.”
“But it’s only the one. Don’t shingles usually roam in packs or something? Like cows?”
“Again, not necessarily. Sometimes, a single shingle will pop up. It’s pretty common.”
I couldn’t wait to tell people. I’m pretty sure everybody had been staring at the rash all week. After all, the thing seemed to be eating away at the corner of my face. As someone who regularly speaks face-to-face with people as part of his job and expects them not to be disgusted, it was in one of the most noticeable and therefore worst spots imaginable.
Well, I mean, I can technically imagine some worse areas, but you catch my drift. Since it had popped up, I’d received approximately 3,279 diagnoses from just about everyone I came across. After taking everybody’s opinions into account, I had it narrowed down to being a ringworm or the Bubonic plague. Wait until folks heard it was shingles; they’d never believe that. I was an oddity.
Upon my return from the doctor, Mandy met my diagnosis with a skepticism that matched my own.
“Shingles?”
“Yup,” I said.
“Really?”
“That’s what the doctor said,” I told her. I’ll admit, her disbelief gave me a brief surge of pride.
“Isn’t that something that older people get?” I noticed she wasn’t looking directly at my face; she hadn’t all week.
“As long as I’ve had chicken pox,” I said, adopting my most wizened voice.
Mandy crinkled her face in disbelief. So, we checked Mayo Clinic together.
“Most common in people over the age of 50,” she read aloud, then punctuated this information with a stiff, “Huh.”
“See,” I said, my satisfaction only slightly stifled by my intense need to scratch my face.
