We all know Chick-fil-A has the best drive-thru setup in Tupelo. They’re more efficient than a black ops team. But allow me to give some love to our fair city’s second-best drive-thru: the McDonald’s on the corner of South Gloster Street and President Avenue.
Surprised? So was I when I started going there after it opened a few years ago. McDonald’s drive-thrus tend to be among the worst, like the one I endured in Pearl last week. The only reason I went there is because it was close to my hotel, and because the next-closest joint was a Wendy’s. And Wendy’s, no matter the location, has perhaps the slowest drive-thru in the world. I’ve had to shave waiting in that line – and I only shave once a week. I’ve watched an entire sunset. I’ve seen kingdoms rise and fall while waiting to order an unnaturally shaped beef patty.
In my line of work, you become an expert on certain things, so I know what I’m talking about when it comes to drive-thrus. I’ve spent a depressingly high percentage of my life in them.
Back to McDonald’s, with which I’ve long had a love/hate relationship. Well, more of a like/hate relationship. I hate their burgers, but I like their chicken sandwiches and their biscuits. Sure, the biscuits are greasier than a mechanic – we’re talking Pizza Hut levels of grease – but they’re tasty.
The best thing about the McD’s at Gloster and President is that, like Chick-fil-A, they keep things moving. They know how to take a customer’s money while simultaneously taking someone else’s order, so you’re not just staring at the speaker for five minutes wondering if the worker decided to quit mid-shift.
The nice people who take my money and give me my food not only don’t look dead inside, they’re actually quite friendly. They smile and tell me to have a good day. It’s more than I would be able to muster in such a job. Don’t get me wrong, slinging burgers is good, honest work, but I know for a fact I would not only be terrible at it, I would hate it, and I’d have a hard time hiding that.
Although I suppose it’s like most any job: If you put together a team of folks who are willing to work hard and who like each other, they’ll generally thrive. So whoever is in charge of this McDonald’s crew, I give you kudos.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that the young lady who’s been taking my orders this past week looks a good bit like the actor Niecy Nash. I’ve no idea if she’s as funny as Niecy, but she does a great job.
Fast-food workers are looked down upon by some people, which is a shame. They’re a huge part of our economy’s lifeblood, and more than that, they’re fellow human beings. Like most of us, they’re just trying to get by.
So I salute you, Gloster/President McDonald’s. Keep up the good work.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.