SALTILLO – Late at night, when Gena Yarbrough's house is quiet, she settles into her chair in the den and picks up her paintbrush.
If she's feeling playful, she'll create a colorful floral watercolor from her imagination. If she wants more of a challenge, she'll paint something from a reference photo.
"Painting is a de-stresser for me," said Yarbrough, 61. "It takes my mind off of things. I think creative people have to do something creative to stay in balance."
Yarbrough said she liked to draw from a young age, but it wasn't until she started school at Northeast Mississippi Community College that she actually took her first art classes.
"My first year at Northeast, I remember my professor had a workshop for teaching watercolor," she said. "Right from the beginning, I thought, 'I love this. I want to do this for the rest of my life.' It's when I realized art was what took care of my spirit."
Yarbrough went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art from Mississippi University for Women, and was a graphic designer for 10 years.
"After my son was born, I started to travel more than I wanted to, and that's not how I wanted to parent," Yarbrough said. She and her husband, Buck, have two children and three grandchildren.
So she went back to school to get certified to teach elementary education. She was in the classroom in Fulton for three years and spent another 10 years in Saltillo before becoming the elementary art coordinator for the Lee County School District. She retired from that position in 2019.
"Over the years, I've done acrylic painting and pottery, but I've come to appreciate watercolor more because it's portable," Yarbrough said. "Watercolor is much more mobile, and I can do it anywhere. It's also unpredictable, and I like that."
Her favorite things to paint are nature and florals.
"By finding inspiration in nature, I recognize the beautiful blessings God shares with us daily for the pleasure of experiencing them," Yarbrough said. "Our renditions are a very minute, slight imitation of the tangible beauty available if we just slow down to see, enjoy and be thankful for it."
Yarbrough's paintings range from 5-by-7 inches to 11-by-14 inches. She can knock out a floral painting from her imagination in just a couple of hours. A painting done from a reference photo can take three nights of painting from whenever the house gets quiet until midnight or later.
"To do a painting from a reference is much more detailed," she said. "I have to concentrate because I have to get the lines right. It's more of a challenge for me, but I always keep one going to keep my skills up."
When the Robins Street Art Stroll in downtown Tupelo began in 2016, Yarbrough was one of the first artists to sign up for the show.
"I do the art stroll each year because I grew up on Robins Street," she said. "I have an affection for that street."
At this year's stroll in September, Yarbrough sold original watercolors as well as sets of notecards.
"During COVID, I was home more, but I actually enjoyed some of that time," she said. "I stayed up at night scanning and digitizing 64 original watercolor paintings to make 16 different sets of notecards. I started selling those in 2021. This year, I'm working on some new ones, along with Christmas cards."
For inspiration for her paintings, Yarbrough visits friends' gardens to take pictures, and she loves to spend time in the gardens at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo.
"I'll stop on the side of the road to take pictures," she said. "Buck and I go riding in the woods. And travel is one of my great joys. I love to take pictures and paint from those photographs."
Now that Yarbrough is retired, she has a little bit more time to paint. She sometimes takes commissions, and she enjoys teaching workshops.
"I like to get a small group of women together who don't take time for themselves and do a watercolor workshop," Yarbrough said. "I think you go through seasons in your life. I'm trying to concentrate on watercolors in this season of my life."
