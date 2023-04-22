STARKVILLE – When Kody Brown was about 9 years old, he took an interest in gardening. He began planting flower beds, building fish ponds, puttering with vegetables.
In 2006, at age 12, he was featured in a story in the Home and Garden section of the Daily Journal.
"I get my ideas when I'm out walking around or on a four-wheeler," Brown said in the article. "I've been around plants a lot and I read in books about them. When people come over, if I don't know the name of something, I'll ask them."
Today, folks are asking Brown and his wife, Kandiace, the tough gardening questions. The couple own and operate Twigs Nursery and Landscaping in Starkville.
The two are Mississippi State graduates, and both majored in horticulture. He's a Mantachie native and she's from Fulton, but they decided to open their business in Bulldog country.
"One of the main reasons we stayed here is because there were no other locally owned nurseries," Kody said.
"We didn't expect the Starkville community to take us in like they have since we're both outsiders," Kandiace said. "But they've taken two kids who aren't from here and just surrounded us with support."
The Browns play to their strengths at Twigs. He does the residential and commercial landscaping and lawn maintenance, and she runs the nursery, takes care of social media and shops at market for gifts for their store.
"When we first opened, we had a few trees and shrubs, but mostly bedding plants," Kandiace said.
"We had a few gifts," Kody said. "We thought we had a store full of things, but when we look back at pictures, it was very sparse compared to what we have now."
Outside, Twigs offers what you'd expect from a good plant nursery: annuals, perennials, tropicals, shrubs, trees, vines, roses, vegetables, herbs, grasses, ferns, hanging baskets and mixed containers. They also have wooden rocking chairs, swings and benches for sale, along with potting soil, fertilizers and yard chemicals.
Inside, in the store, you'll find gardening gifts, pillows, seasonal home decor, interior and exterior pots, bird feeders, candles, vases, wreaths, baskets, rain chains, wind chimes, Christopher Radko and Heartfully Yours ornaments, and a large and varied selection of houseplants.
"Houseplants are a big seller," Kandiace said. "I'm really into them. That's my specialty. I like the rare ones you're not going to find just anywhere, like Syngonium Albo, Monstera Thai Constellation, Variegated Sansevieria Whale Fins and rare Philodendrons."
They also sell tiny pots of grasses, ferns and flowers for fairy gardens.
"Those are really popular right now," Kandiace said. "Kids just love those things."
The couple said it took about a year-and-a-half to build the nursery, which opened in October 2018. For a while, they lived upstairs, over the store, but now they rent that as an airbnb. They've since moved into a house behind the nursery where they live with their two dogs, Cedar and Kooper; a cat named Mr. Whiskers; and 30 baby chicks, six turkeys and three ducks.
"The turkeys are our babies," Kandiace said. "They actually care about us. They follow us out in the yard."
The Browns said their neighbors on Oktoc Road have taken the young couple under their wings, fussing at them if they forget to turn their front porch lights on, and stopping in to visit.
"I knew when I was in the ninth or 10th grade that I wanted to have my own nursery," Kody said. "But it's not at all what we thought it would be. I didn't know what to expect, but we didn't expect such a strong following from the community. We have customers that are just like family."
