Author's note: In the distant past, a longer, scragglier version of this column appeared in The Itawamba County Times. With summer in full swelter, I thought it was a good time to dust off these words and the outlandish idea contained within and present them to a new audience. I hope you enjoy. Indoors, of course.
Well, it’s finally happened. The sun god Helios has unleashed his wrath on the people of Northeast Mississippi, focusing down on us with a fiery anger hotter than an ocean of molten metal spiced up with ghost pepper chilies.
I’m not exactly sure what we’ve done to deserve the big guy’s ire and subsequently this wretched wave of heat. His disposition’s normally so sunny.
Of course, I could be totally off base. Perhaps his bratty kid, Phaëton, has pilfered the keys to the chariot again and taken it for another joy ride. Last time, the little snot set the world on fire, which should seem familiar to anyone who’s taken two steps outside lately. History tends to repeat itself, after all.
Whatever the case, the results are the same: We are slowly burning to death. Every time I wander away from the safety of the air-conditioned box I call my house, I literally melt. You wouldn’t think a puddle of gooey skin and innards could manage to roll into work every day, but you’d be surprised how few people have even noticed the change. Guess I should have lifted a weight or two back before my muscles liquefied.
There’s really only one rational response to all of this: We must gather our forces and rise up against the sun.
We here in the South are no strangers to rebellion. We’re a strong-willed lot. Plus, as a general rule, we’re armed to the teeth. I say we launch a full scale attack on that big golden ball hovering above, looking down on us condescendingly and laughing every time one of our coworkers asks, “Hey Adam, did you just get out of the shower or run through a sprinkler or have a bunch of people spit on you or something?” We have to show it who’s boss. Hashtag: thesunsgoingdown.
Sure, there are those who might argue that it’s a fight we’re bound to lose … that we should accept that sometimes the sun is hot and we should just sweat it out until the fall. Roll with the changes, so to speak. To them, I say take a good hard look at your peeling face in the mirror and say, “When did I change into a big ole burnt piece of unbuttered milquetoast?”
Granted, we’re probably going to seem foolish rallying against something as tremendous and unshakable as that great gas giant in the sky. But my father said the same thing when I signed myself up for the Pretty Miss Princess Pageant for Little Girls last year, and … well, OK. That one didn’t work out in my favor. But I showed moxie, just by sending in my application and head shots and enduring a pretty nasty round of mocking from just everybody I know. I’ll take that over a stupid three-foot-statue-that-would-have-made-a-great-conversation-piece-but-who-cares any day of the week. Dumb ole ageist pageant rule-mongers. I look way better in a frilly dress than any of those 7-year-old girls.
Anyway, we’ll be showing that same Southern hardheadedness when we attempt to take down the sun. We’ll squint really hard, cup our hands to our brows, point our weapons upward in the sun’s general direction and start firing wildly until either the thing explodes, engulfing us all in an inferno of singeing death and causing our entire system of planets to go careening through the vacuum of space, or we run out of bullets, call it a day and go home for supper. Either way, we’ll have made our point.
I’ve heard it said that the South is going to rise again. Well, I say let’s get to it. Because the sun certainly will.