TUPELO – One day in early November, Anna Sinclair spread her beach quilt on the ground at the corner of Joyner and Long, kicked off her shoes and got to work.
She set out her art supplies and began painting a fire hydrant as part of Joyner Neighborhood Association's "Art on Fire" project.
"This was started a couple of years ago, but nobody really participated," said Sinclair, a registered nurse and mother of three. "I decided to paint the fire hydrant in my yard on Clayton."
Sinclair came up with a design for her hydrant – the Mario character from the Nintendo game – and submitted it to Leslie Mart, committee chairman for the Art on Fire project.
Once the design got the OK from the committee and the Tupelo Fire Department – and the TFD inspected the hydrant to make sure it was still in working order – Sinclair put her creativity to work and painted her hydrant in May.
"I enjoyed painting Mario the most because it was my first attempt," she said. Since then, she has painted five others in the neighborhood.
"I think all the fire hydrants in the neighborhood would look nice painted, but to each his own," Sinclair said. "Not everybody wants theirs painted."
'Art on Fire'
In 2018, the Joyner Neighborhood Association came up with the "Art on Fire" project, where people are permitted to paint a fire hydrant or “adopt” a fire hydrant within the boundaries of the Joyner Neighborhood Association.
"That's what Anna has done – adopted them to paint," Mart said. "Initially, we had a couple of seniors from Tupelo High School who participated as part of their senior project. They painted a couple of hydrants, but the program didn't take off quite as quickly as we'd hoped it would."
Sinclair, who is between nursing jobs, usually approaches homes where there's a hydrant in the yard and asks if they want it painted. She shows them designs of the types of things she can pull off.
"I let them pick out what they want," said Sinclair, 38. "They submit the form to Leslie, and once they've gotten the OK, I clean up the hydrant. I dig around them or cut weeds if needed to get to the base of the fire hydrant. Then I put a coat of white primer on them."
For some hydrants, Sinclair starts by painting the design using oil-based paint right on it. For others, she starts with a marker and draws out what needs to be filled in with paint. She finishes the hydrant with a clear coat for a sealant.
Fire Marshal Michael Montgomery is the one who approves the designs for the Tupelo Fire Department.
"To my knowledge, Anna Sinclair has painted approximately six hydrants in the Joyner area," Montgomery said. "All of them are quite creative. I just basically make sure the design will not hinder us finding the hydrant when needed. So no dark colors or camouflage."
Mart said the purpose of "Art on Fire" is threefold.
"First, it brings the beauty of art to the neighborhood, where the hydrant is the canvas," she said. "Second, it promotes a sense of community. And third, it makes the hydrants more visible to firefighters in case of an emergency."
Six and counting
After Sinclair finished her Mario hydrant, she began to tackle others in her neighborhood. One hydrant is covered in flowers, another looks like a gumball machine, one is a pollinator's paradise while another is a beach scene.
"The gumball machine at the corner of Chester and Fletcher is the one people talk about the most," she said.
Sinclair's most recent hydrant – the one she was working on at the beginning of the month – celebrates autism, at the homeowner's request.
"I Googled autism awareness, and puzzle pieces came up," she said. "Also, phrases like 'Think outside the box,' 'Always unique, totally interesting, sometimes mysterious' and 'My person.' There was also a tree with birds in it."
Sinclair incorporated all these images into the hydrant, which took her about a week to paint. She sometimes has friends Corey Smith and Brookes Beasley inspect her work to see what she's missing.
"I bring Corey out here because his eye often catches what mine doesn't," she said. "Brookes comes out sometimes and gives me feedback. She also helped me on the beach scene one."
While Sinclair was working on the autism hydrant, a Tupelo Public School District bus slowed as it drove past her.
"If you need my blessing, you do great work," the driver said, waving. Sinclair thanked him, then got back to the job at hand.
Montgomery said there are about 50 fire hydrants in the Joyner neighborhood. If Sinclair had her way, they'd all be bright and colorful.
"I want to do a breast cancer awareness one, if I could find a hydrant," she said. "I'd also like to do a 'Where's Waldo' one. I think that's so cute."
