Results of the Fixr.com survey color forecast say 2023’s most popular colors will be calming and cheerful. One of the most popular 2023 trends shifts us away from gray and white into neutral palettes with a pop of bold color. Indeed, 58% of experts surveyed said neutrals with bold accents will become the most popular color palettes of 2023. (This same category placed third last year.)
Neutral palettes in either warm or cool tones have long been deemed “safe” for homes. However, homeowners are becoming bolder and the colors they’re choosing for both accents and for secondary palettes are bolder, too. For anyone wanting to go a little richer in tone, but has been hesitant to do so, a perfectly safe way to experiment with accent colors is to use them against a neutral backdrop.
Our experts, who had ranked earthy tones and warm neutrals as winners last year, also see those palettes remaining strong in 2023 with 48% and 37% choosing them as the most sought-after palettes, respectively. These palettes are great choices for anyone who doesn’t want to update room colors anytime soon.
Rounding out the list of the top five color palette forecasts are rich jewel tones (26%) and dark colors (24%), with both having colors in various forecasts as either 2023 Color of the Year or as anticipated accents. These two palettes are proving more popular than classic palettes (like black and white and gray) and the cool neutrals which were top choices three years ago.
Moving from palette color rankings to the individual top color rankings, 50% of experts picked terracotta as their No. 1 choice for 2023, saying terracotta should surpass green as the single most desired interior color.
Tied for second place is the color clay, creamy white and deep, pewter green, all of which received 40% of experts’ votes for it to be one the top color choices. The color clay is often a cool, gray-toned neutral, although some brands incorporate shades that get closer to tan. Creamy white is also a neutral, but a warmer one that blends beautifully with terracotta, either as a trim color or as the main color of the room with terracotta as an accent.
Third at 37% is indigo in a much more saturated shade than the popular shades of blues and greens of the past few years. Fourth at 32% was a tie between ocher and earthy orange. Fifth at 29%, also a tie, was peacock and sage green with peacock seen as a strong accent, while a light sage green was seen as a mostly neutral backdrop. As expected, most of these top five colors can be combined in various ways to create beautiful palettes that work well with 2023’s trends.
Rounding out top single color choices: 27% chose dark charcoal gray; 21% greige; 19% taupe; 16% plumb, 13% a tie between coral and pale mauve; 7% a tie between lavender and peach; and 3% mentioned various other colors.
Live well – live in beauty!
STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. For consultations, comments or questions, contact Designer Connection, P.O. Box 361, Tupelo, MS 38802 or stephen2816@mac.com.
