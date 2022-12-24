djr-2022-12-24-liv-column-thompson-p1
Courtesy

Results of the Fixr.com survey color forecast say 2023’s most popular colors will be calming and cheerful. One of the most popular 2023 trends shifts us away from gray and white into neutral palettes with a pop of bold color. Indeed, 58% of experts surveyed said neutrals with bold accents will become the most popular color palettes of 2023. (This same category placed third last year.)

Newsletters

STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. For consultations, comments or questions, contact Designer Connection, P.O. Box 361, Tupelo, MS 38802 or stephen2816@mac.com.

Recommended for you