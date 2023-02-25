My wife and I were enjoying an evening out in one of our favorite restaurants when a family of three — mother, father, girl of perhaps 4 — were shown to a table next to ours. Immediately, the parents began asking the little one where she wanted to sit. They both stood while she went about trying each chair until she finally settled on one. Well, not really, because as soon as everyone sat, she wanted to move, so she and her father exchanged seats. This entire process took several minutes.

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at parentguru.com, johnrosemond.com.

