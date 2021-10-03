The cockroach’s spindly antennae twitched frantically atop its head, which had been completely detached from the rest of its body.
My wife, horrified, tried to explain.
“I didn’t mean to kill it,” she said, panic creeping into her voice. “I tried to catch it. I didn’t want to kill it.”
Technically, she hadn’t. At least, not yet. I stared in disgust as dark wings fluttered atop the insect’s headless body. A test, perhaps, if they would still work without whatever tiny amount of brains the creature had in its emancipated noggin.
Mandy was still holding the guillotine — a Ball brand wide-mouth Mason jar — in her right hand.
Although I hadn’t been in the kitchen to witness the events for myself, I’m almost certain they went down like this:
Mandy stepped into the kitchen to fetch a snack of some sort. Or maybe a beer. Maybe both. When tragedy strikes, it’s easy to lose the details leading up to it.
Doesn’t really matter. I can deduce what happened next. As she was reaching for her snack or drink, she spotted the insect — head firmly attached to the rest — crawling along the counter, brazen in its attempt to steal whatever morsels of leftover food it could from the stack of used dishes we were putting off cleaning.
In a way, the roach’s timing was decent. If I’d been the one to have wandered into the kitchen just as it scurried out into the open, there would have been no question as to its fate. Although I consider myself a semi-pacifist — a live-and-let-live-for-the-most-part kind of guy — I draw a hard line at cockroaches invading my space … and then I use that hard line to splatter them into puddles of goo.
But Mandy’s different. Surface level, she’s all spitfire and snark, but she’s also generous and kind. I’ve seen her cry when she’s heartbroken for someone, and I’ve seen those same tears when she’s enraged at that same person. Empathetic and sardonic, Mandy’s the kind of person who doesn’t want to do harm while near-constantly ranting about all the harm she’d love to do.
For all her cynicism — and, believe me, I’ve considered founding an organization called The Society of the Hopelessly Misanthropic just so my wife can clean up at its annual What’s the Point of Any of This? Awards every year — she is, at heart, a gentle soul. Even those creatures that give her the willies … spiders, namely, but there are a good number of crawly things that qualify … deserve to live.
So it checks out that, even when encountering a creature as vile and invasive as a cockroach, Mandy would attempt to relocate it rather than summon me from the living room to deal with it. Which would, of course, be as good as issuing its death sentence.
Unfortunately, as a cynic, Mandy should have foreseen her attempt at mercy going ironically awry.
As we stood together in our kitchen, watching the small, decapitated intruder writhing in its death throes, my heart hurt for Mandy.
Still, I’m a bit of a cynic myself, so I laughed. What else could I do? And as I fetched the paper towel that would be the roach’s coffin, I said something along the lines of, “Well, your heart was in the right place.”
Too bad the jar wasn’t.
“I just don’t like killing,” she told me. “Even roaches.”
“I know,” I said. And as I collected its two disconnected ends, I realized that although there were few things I desired more than for that cockroach to die, ironically, one of those few things would have been for that cockroach to live.
