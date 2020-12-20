BELDEN • In August, a couple in the Autumn Hills subdivision in west Tupelo approached Chris Bennett about a landscaping project.
“They were looking to put in a swimming pool and they needed some ideas,” said Bennett, owner of Cornerstone Landscapes.
When Jason Tubb, founder of Cornerstone and a landscape designer, came onto the project, the homeowners started showing him pictures of a natural pool.
“We talked for hours about the concept and how a natural pool could happen here,” Tubb said. “A natural pool is filtered and cleaned with plants – no chemicals. You can make a natural pool look like a more traditional swimming pool, but they wanted to use natural stone.”
By the end of September, the project was underway. Three semi trucks carrying between 85 and 90 tons of stone and gravel were delivered to the home. The bulk of the stone came from a quarry in east Tennessee, while some was purchased locally.
“The first thing we did was dig the center hole for the pool and then we used that dirt to level the yard off,” Bennett said. “It took us four hours to dig the hole, but it took five days to hand-carve the shapes and slopes and shelves in the pool.”
The project, which took eight weeks to complete, was ready just before Thanksgiving.
The pool starts with a reservoir of water, complete with a waterfall, that flows into a long filtration pool that’s 8 feet wide, 16 feet long and 6 feet deep. The filtration pond flows over rocks into the 8-foot-deep swimming pool that’s 27 feet by 35 feet. On the other side of the oval-shaped swimming pool is a 12-by-14-foot koi pond that’s 4 feet deep.
“We’d never done a water feature this big before, but we said we’d try it,” Tubb said. “It turned out better than we’d originally envisioned.”
An underwater grass called anacharis, often used in aquariums, cleans the water, and dwarf cattail, swamp iris and spike rush add height and movement to the water area. Azaleas, hydrangeas, fountain grasses and Japanese maples are some of the landscape plants used around the various pools.
More than 200 snails the homeowners purchased help clean the rocks in the koi pond, and another 400 are in the pool and reservoir area.
“When we first put the snails in, you could see trails on the rocks where they’d cleaned algae from the rocks,” Tubb said.
Because the pool area is so deep, there’s an aerator in the bottom of it to keep the water moving. All of the water areas are lined with rubber pool liners.
At night, the area is lit with low-voltage landscape lights, uplights around the bases of trees, underwater lights, and a couple of lights in trees that shine down on everything, making it appear magical.
“We kind of went by feel to change things and add things as we went along,” Bennett said. “It turned out larger and better than what any of us imagined. I don’t think when we first started this that any of us realized the whole backyard was going to be stone and gravel.”