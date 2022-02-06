My floater made its initial appearance a few years back.
I was staring at my computer monitor — a thing I do for most of my working hours — when I saw it dancing on the edge of my periphery. It was little more than a squiggle, just a hair-thin line bouncing and jiggling along whenever I glimpsed the blank screen space surrounding the text box at the center of my monitor. It looked like a child’s crude doodle brought to life.
At first, I thought it was something in my eye. The outside of it, I mean. With somewhere in the neighborhood of four to four-hundred cats living in and around my house, it’s not uncommon to find an eyeball or two occasionally invaded by strands of feline fur. These can be surprisingly difficult to extricate, requiring a delicate balance of tenderly picking at the wayward strand with your fingernails and furiously rubbing the eye in which it’s stuck until you wash the fur away in a river of tears.
I was distraught to discover my method wasn’t working in this instance —that no matter how much I picked or rubbed or wept, the uninvited squiggle remained. It dodged and weaved just outside my main line of vision, as if it were playing keep-away with me. I hate keep-away.
Being both a cynic and a recovering pessimist, I jumped to both the most extreme and bleakest conclusion possible:
“Oh no,” I cried. “Some sort of parasitic creature wiggled into my ear during the night and has nested inside of my skull and now plans to lay its eggs in my brain so that it can eventually take control of my body and spread even more parasitic organisms across the world, eventually leading to the end of humanity as we know it!”
In the corner of my eye, the little squiggle bobbed up and down.
“Knew it,” I said, jamming my index finger at the white space on my computer screen. The squiggle deftly dodged my attack.
Fortunately, my better judgment eventually took hold as I applied some logic to my conclusion.
“Just think about this, Adam,” I said to myself. “What do you know about mind-controlling parasitic organisms? They always involve giant, lima bean-shaped pods. Have you encountered any giant lima bean-shaped pods lately?”
I scoured my memory, but came up empty-handed.
“Didn’t think so,” I told myself.
Calmer, but still somewhat panic-stricken, I consulted Dr. Google, M.D. for its diagnosis. According to the good doctor, what I was seeing is known as a “floater,” a solidified chunk of eye-goop that has separated from its host blob and now lives, until the day I drop dead, on the edges of my vision.
Floaters are, the doc said, “mostly harmless” and a “natural part of the aging process.”
I fell back into my chair and stared at the computer screen. My new permanent friend — the floater — did a little jig across the pale void.
“You mean I’m going to be looking at you for the rest of my life?” I said.
The floater bobbed in assent.
“Terrific,” I said. “Just terrific.”
The floater bounced around the white space on my computer screen. I suspected it didn’t yet know about sarcasm. It would learn.
“Getting older’s fun, isn’t it?” I said.
It bobbed once. A shrug.
I sighed.
“Yeah, I guess you wouldn’t know, would you? Being newly formed and all. Well, as someone who’s done a good bit of it, let me tell you … it’s not. Personally, I’m not the type of person to enjoy change. It stresses me out. And getting older is nothing but change of the permanent variety. People die. Your favorite restaurant closes. They release sequels to your favorite childhood movies, like, 30 years too late. Floaters form. It’s constant.”
The floater danced for a bit, then settled.
It had a point.
“Huh … I hadn’t considered that,” I said. “I guess this is all pretty different for you, too.”
The floater swayed and weaved.
“Yeah, I guess it is kind of scary breaking off from the mass of gunk inside my right eye. It’s all you’ve ever known.”
The floater hopped, then shook.
“You’re right,” I said, sitting up. “Permanent change can be frightening, but it’s something we all face. We go through it together.”
The floater jiggled excitedly.
“Then it’s settled,” I said. “Now, if we’re going to share a body, I guess you need a name.”
I pondered for a moment. The floater swayed patiently.
“Got it,” I said. “I’ll call you Flotsam. Get it? Flotsam?”
Flotsam floated, motionless, in my periphery, unaccustomed to my sense of humor. I wasn’t concerned. It would learn to live with it.
