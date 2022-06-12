A tiny voice lives deep inside my mind, and I’ve ignored it so many times – much to my regret.
The louder its cry, the more I want to silence it. Because I don’t trust that voice. And I don’t trust it because I don’t trust anything about myself. I am likely the most uncertain, indecisive, self-doubting, paranoid person you could ever meet.
Everything around me feels like an illusion. My own senses feel like insufficient sources of information. My own knowledge seems hopelessly flawed. I feel my own morals will betray me at any moment. Sometimes dreams feel more real than reality, although memories of both tend to get fuzzy rather quickly.
Does any of this make sense? I don’t know what triggered this particular bit of introspection. Perhaps it was an article I just read regarding what optical illusions tell us about the human eye and how it processes information.
Dr. Bruno Laeng, a psychology professor, told The New York Times, “The information we get from the world is quite indeterminate. The brain goes into a constant guessing mode, we sort of have to come up with the best solution, but there are several possibilities for the same type of input.”
That phrase, “Constant guessing mode.” If that doesn’t describe nearly every interaction my mind has with all the stimuli being thrown at it, I don’t know what does. I’ve been guessing my whole life, often badly, probably because I don’t give that tiny voice nearly enough credit.
My ex-wife would always tell me to “fake it” if I didn’t know what I was doing. She was always good at that. I could never figure it out.
I’m always scared of doing something the wrong way or having the wrong info or believing the wrong things. I’ll often re-check something five or six times just to make sure I have it right, because I don’t trust my memory – which is admittedly horrible.
Best I can figure, I am overwhelmed by the amount of information my brain must process. I am also overwhelmed by all the information I know is out there but haven’t yet encountered.
Let’s take, for example, my convictions. As I’ve gathered more data over the years, I’ve come to realize that not everything I believed growing up was correct. This tends to happen when a person expands their world beyond family and hometown.
What results – or it did with me – is a fairly deep knowledge of an issue from multiple angles. You know the arguments for and against, and you can understand the logic behind those arguments, even if you disagree. Because a person’s belief system is shaped not only by what they’re taught or by their environment, but also by their experiences – especially when those experiences happen outside a person’s familiar moral framework, thus blurring their lifelong point of reference.
A personal example: My relationship to the Confederate flag. (Oh boy, here we go.)
It was everywhere when I was growing up in Mississippi and Louisiana. I don’t recall my parents ever expressing an opinion about it, and it was as common and normal in my social circles as Mickey Mouse watches and Air Jordans.
When I was in college, I had a big rebel flag hanging in my dorm room. A couple of Black basketball players were hanging out in my room, and one asked, “What’s up with the flag?” I muttered something about “heritage” or whatever, because I had zero understanding of what that flag really meant and what it symbolized to Black people.
I’ve since educated myself, and one of the few convictions I do feel certain about is that the Confederate flag has no place in this society outside of a museum. A tiny voice had been telling me this for years, but I didn’t listen. Once I did, I improved as a person.
If only everything could become so clear for me.