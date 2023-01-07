Leaves that accumulate in and around your landscape can be used to provide a good source of organic matter and nutrients. In natural settings, tree leaves and other organic wastes form a natural carpet over the soil surface, conserving moisture, modifying temperatures and preventing soil erosion and crusting.

ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

