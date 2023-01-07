Leaves that accumulate in and around your landscape can be used to provide a good source of organic matter and nutrients. In natural settings, tree leaves and other organic wastes form a natural carpet over the soil surface, conserving moisture, modifying temperatures and preventing soil erosion and crusting.
Later, as the bacteria, fungi and other naturally occurring organisms decompose or compost the leaves and other organic material, they supply the existing plants with a natural, slow-release supply of nutrients. One way that you can apply this concept in your landscape is to use leaves as mulch.
A light covering of leaves can be mowed and left in place on your lawn. If there are only a few small trees in your landscape, this is probably the most efficient and easiest use of leaves.
On a larger scale, a mower with a bagging attachment provides a fast and easy way to shred and collect the leaves. Leaves that have been chopped or shredded will decompose faster and are more likely to remain in place.
Apply a 3- to 6-inch layer of shredded leaves around the base of trees and shrubs. In annual and perennial flower beds, a 2- to 3-inch mulch of shredded leaves is ideal and especially beneficial around newly established landscape plants, increasing their survival.
For vegetable gardens, a thick layer of leaves placed between rows functions as a mulch and an all-weather walkway that will allow you to work in your garden during wet periods. Use leaves to cover bare soil in your vegetable garden during the winter and to protect cold-hardy vegetables like carrots, kale, leeks and beets for extended winter harvest. In the spring, you can turn the leaves into the soil. Decaying leaves use up soil nitrogen, so add an organic source of slow-release nitrogen, like composted animal manure or fish emulsion before planting.
Putting leaves to work as mulch is a prime example of working with nature – continuing the cycle of life by replenishing and improving the soil every year.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.