When life hands you lemons, what are you going to make?
If you think lemonade is your answer, think again! In today’s culinary world, there are many “lemony” plants besides the lemons that grow on trees. Most of these are herbs, and include lemon balm, lemongrass, lemon mint, lemon thyme, and lemon verbena. All impart a lemon scent and flavor to one degree or another, and have a wide variety of uses, from food to medicine.
The leaves and flowers of lemon balm can be added to soups and salads, and they can even be used to make a sorbet or pesto. If making tea, it is best to use the fresh leaves, as the dried leaves lose much of their volatile oils after six months. As a member of the mint family, it has the propensity to be slightly invasive, so growing this amazing herb in pots would solve that problem
Lemongrass is a culinary herb used extensively in Thai, Vietnamese and Indian cooking. Even though it looks like grass, one sniff as you brush across the leaves will convince you of its lemony aroma! Lemongrass is an essential ingredient in many soups, curries, stir-fry dishes and desserts.
Just as there are many varieties of mint such as apple and chocolate, there is a lemon mint. Lemon mint can be used in the same way other mints are used in making teas and in cooking. This mint is particularly refreshing when used as an ingredient in desserts and as a garnish. Chewing mint leaves is always a great way to cleanse the palate and aid digestion, especially after a heavy meal.
Lemon thyme, sometimes called citrus thyme, is an evergreen, low-growing perennial plant that is also a member of the mint family. Once established, it is drought tolerant and used as a landscape plant in some cases, especially in rock gardens and walkways.
Most of these lemony herbs have medicinal values as well, but it is important to become familiar with any side effects, warnings or drug interactions if using tinctures, capsules, or essential oils made from them. It is best to inform your physician, or work with a qualified medical professional familiar with herbal medicine. However, when used in teas or in cooking, there is little risk of side effects.
MARSHA DONALDSON, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.