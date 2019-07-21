When it comes to the negligence and abuse of animals, I am very judgmental.
It’s a universal problem, this complete lack of compassion some humans have for animals.
No matter how fervently it’s preached, far too many dogs and cats are not spayed and neutered, and our communities continue to be overpopulated, often by animals left to fend for themselves.
There are plenty of places in other states where laws forcing pet owners to spay and neuter have resulted in far fewer overpopulation issues. In fact, those folks have adopted many of our stray pets since they have none.
As for cruelty, now and again Mississippi legislators bat around proposed bills regarding animal cruelty. Those bills that advocate making acts of animal cruelty felonies have yet to see the light of day. Any laws we have make animal cruelty and neglect a misdemeanor, if anything.
A few weeks ago, in Pontotoc County, some kind folks rescued from the side of a road, three dogs who’d been put in a laundry basket and left in the sweltering summer heat without a drop of water.
The finders are fostering the older of the three for the time being. He was wandering in the road, in search of food and water; the two brown babies – sister and brother – were in the basket, too weak to move, covered in ant bites, starving, not far from death.
My friend Melinda Clark Ruth, who works tirelessly with Second Chances Animal Rescue, took in the siblings. In reality, there was no room in the inn for more fosters, but as Melinda said, “If you have 15, what’s 17?”
The two puppies – about 4 weeks old – were horribly dehydrated, had every bad parasite imaginable, including hookworms, and were starving before they were tossed out on the road.
Not yet able to eat or drink on their own, the puppies were given fluids intravenously and syringe-fed Pedialyte and later formula.
Named Moses and Miriam, the babies were loved and prayed for in abundance via Facebook. When Moses died 30 hours after his rescue, hundreds of hearts broke. And saving baby Miriam became the focus.
A blood transfusion put some sass in her step, Melinda said, but it would not be enough. Six days later on an early summer morning, Miriam died in Melinda’s arms.
That the two experienced great care and compassion in their final hours and days is a good thing. That there are human beings among us who have no qualms about treating animals in this way is disgusting.
And that local and state officials who have the power to make animal cruelty a crime worthy of major penalties often choose to do nothing, is unacceptable.
Now and always.